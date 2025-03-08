Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Blues

Sam Colangelo scored for the third straight game but the Ducks could not complete a furious third-period comeback tonight in a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss dropped to 27-28-7 on the season, six points back of a playoff position.

Colangelo, Frank Vatrano and Alex Killorn provided the Anaheim offense, the latter two each bringing the Ducks back within one in the final minutes of regulation. Troy Terry collected two assists. Lukas Dostal made 18 saves.

Captain Brayden Schenn scored twice for the Blues, who improved to 31-27-6 with their sixth win in the club's last seven games and moved into a tie with Calgary for the final Western Conference Wild Card bid. Zack Bolduc and Alexey Toropchenko also scored while veteran netminder Jordan Binnington earned his 20th win of the season with stops on 20-of-23 Anaheim attempts.

Tonight's game also marked the first return to Orange County for longtime Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler following his December trade to St. Louis. Fowler left the club as its all-time leader in games played, points and assists by a defenseman. The Ducks surprised the fan favorite blueliner with a special ceremony pregame, gifting him a painting depicting his decorated tenure with the team and personally thanking him for his impact in the community.