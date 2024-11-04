Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Blackhawks

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 6

Brock McGinn and Mason McTavish scored third-period goals but the Ducks could not rally for a late comeback in tonight's homestand opener, a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss dropped Anaheim to 4-5-2 on the season and 2-2-0 on home ice.

McGinn and Mason McTavish scored for the Ducks, the latter a power-play goal in the game's dying seconds. Ross Johnston, Troy Terry and Ryan Strome tallied assists. Goaltender Lukas Dostal made 26 saves.

Isaak Phillips, Teuvo Teravainen, Seth Jones and Ryan Donato scored for the Blackhawks, who improved to 5-7-1 and swept a Southern California back-to-back. Former first overall pick Connor Bedard had three assists. Arvid Soderblom earned his eighth career NHL victory between the pipes with stops on 37-of-39 Anaheim attempts.

Despite a heavy Anaheim edge in shots early on, it was Chicago claiming the night's first lead with a pair of goals four minutes apart. The first came off the rush, when Phillips joined the play and lifted a wrister just under the crossbar through winger Tyler Bertuzzi's screen.

The goal was Phillips' second in the NHL and his first since January 2023.

Teravainen then made it 2-0 with a power-play marker, a one-timer on a cross-ice pass by linemate Taylor Hall. Hall collected assists on both Chicago goals in the first period, and now owns six points in 13 appearances this season.

Cutter Gauthier nearly put Anaheim on the board in the second period with a dart of a shot off right wing that beat Soderblom, but the bid rang off the post and deflected out of play. Still searching for his first NHL goal, Gauthier is second on the Ducks with four assists in 11 games.

Jones extended the Chicago lead to 3-0 with two minutes to play in the second, powering a one-timer past Dostal from the left circle.

McGinn would put Anaheim on the board just past the halfway point of the third, crashing the net hard and converting a centering pass from Johnston while tumbling into the crease.

Brock McGinn nets his second goal off the season on pass from Ross Johnston

Now in his second full season as a Duck, McGinn has four points in 11 appearances this season, surpassing his 2023-24 total in 11 fewer games. McGinn has two goals in his last four games and leads Anaheim with a +3 rating.

Johnston's helper marked his first point of the year.

Donato would push the visitors lead to 4-1 momentarily with two minutes to play, before McTavish's late goal capped the scoring on a rebound chance in tight.

The Ducks continue a six-game homestand Tuesday against Vancouver.

News Feed

Preview: Ducks Open Six-Game Homestand, Host Blackhawks Tonight at Honda Center

Ducks Assign Luneau to San Diego

Recap: Ducks Grab a Point Behind Dostal's 44 Saves, Fall 2-1 in OT to Pens

Ducks to Host Día De Muertos Celebration Presented by Southern California McDonald’s This Sunday

A Closer Look: Brian Dumoulin

Preview: Ducks Cap Eastern Road Trip Tonight in Pittsburgh

Recap: Dostal, Hot Power Play Help Ducks to 3-1 Win over Isles

Preview: Ducks on the Island Tonight Looking for Bounce-Back Win

Recap: Rough Second Period Costs Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Devils

Preview: Ducks Meet Devils Tonight in New Jersey

Recap: Ducks Can't Find Tying Goal in 2-1 Loss to Rangers

Preview: Ducks Open East Coast Road Trip Tonight vs. Rangers

Recap: Ducks Power Play Comes Alive in 3-1 Win over Sharks

Preview: Ducks Host Rival Sharks Tonight at Honda Center

Recap: Too Little, Too Late for Ducks in 4-1 Loss to Kings

Preview: Ducks Host Rival Kings as Freeway Face-Off Returns to Honda Center

Ducks Reassign Harkins, Activate Vatrano

Recap: Ducks Force OT with Late Goal, Fall 4-3 to Avalanche in Denver