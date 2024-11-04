Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Blackhawks

Brock McGinn and Mason McTavish scored third-period goals but the Ducks could not rally for a late comeback in tonight's homestand opener, a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at Honda Center.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 4-5-2 on the season and 2-2-0 on home ice.

McGinn and Mason McTavish scored for the Ducks, the latter a power-play goal in the game's dying seconds. Ross Johnston, Troy Terry and Ryan Strome tallied assists. Goaltender Lukas Dostal made 26 saves.

Isaak Phillips, Teuvo Teravainen, Seth Jones and Ryan Donato scored for the Blackhawks, who improved to 5-7-1 and swept a Southern California back-to-back. Former first overall pick Connor Bedard had three assists. Arvid Soderblom earned his eighth career NHL victory between the pipes with stops on 37-of-39 Anaheim attempts.

Despite a heavy Anaheim edge in shots early on, it was Chicago claiming the night's first lead with a pair of goals four minutes apart. The first came off the rush, when Phillips joined the play and lifted a wrister just under the crossbar through winger Tyler Bertuzzi's screen.

The goal was Phillips' second in the NHL and his first since January 2023.

Teravainen then made it 2-0 with a power-play marker, a one-timer on a cross-ice pass by linemate Taylor Hall. Hall collected assists on both Chicago goals in the first period, and now owns six points in 13 appearances this season.

Cutter Gauthier nearly put Anaheim on the board in the second period with a dart of a shot off right wing that beat Soderblom, but the bid rang off the post and deflected out of play. Still searching for his first NHL goal, Gauthier is second on the Ducks with four assists in 11 games.

Jones extended the Chicago lead to 3-0 with two minutes to play in the second, powering a one-timer past Dostal from the left circle.

McGinn would put Anaheim on the board just past the halfway point of the third, crashing the net hard and converting a centering pass from Johnston while tumbling into the crease.