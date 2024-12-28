Recap: Ducks Can't Overcome Tough-Luck Late Goal, Fall 3-1 to Flyers

Troy Terry scored his team-leading tenth goal of the season, but a bad bounce would today prove the difference in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Honda Center.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 13-17-4 on the season and 6-11-1 on home ice.

Terry scored the lone Anaheim goal late in the second period, tying the game at one and becoming the first Duck to reach double-digit goals this season. Jackson LaCombe and Radko Gudas collected assists. Lukas Dostal made 22 saves in his 21st appearance of the campaign.

Noah Cates, Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who kicked off a five-game road trip improving to 16-16-4 on the season. Third-year Flyer Samuel Ersson earned the win in net with stops on 31-of-32 Anaheim shots.

The afternoon's first goal didn't come until early in the second period, on the game's 26th shot, when Cates crashed the net and converted a one-timer from linemate Bobby Brink behind the net.

Cates has scored in five straight games, the longest streak of his NHL career.

Anaheim native Cam York, a former first-round pick, collected an assist on the goal - his fifth helper of the season and his sixth in seven career matchups against his hometown team.

The Ducks would respond late in the middle frame on a dart of a shot by Terry, who gained the blue line and curled to the middle of the ice before picking his corner up over Ersson's blocker.