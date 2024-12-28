Recap: Ducks Can't Overcome Tough-Luck Late Goal, Fall 3-1 to Flyers

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 24

Troy Terry scored his team-leading tenth goal of the season, but a bad bounce would today prove the difference in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss dropped Anaheim to 13-17-4 on the season and 6-11-1 on home ice.

Terry scored the lone Anaheim goal late in the second period, tying the game at one and becoming the first Duck to reach double-digit goals this season. Jackson LaCombe and Radko Gudas collected assists. Lukas Dostal made 22 saves in his 21st appearance of the campaign.

Noah Cates, Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who kicked off a five-game road trip improving to 16-16-4 on the season. Third-year Flyer Samuel Ersson earned the win in net with stops on 31-of-32 Anaheim shots.

The afternoon's first goal didn't come until early in the second period, on the game's 26th shot, when Cates crashed the net and converted a one-timer from linemate Bobby Brink behind the net.

Cates has scored in five straight games, the longest streak of his NHL career.

Anaheim native Cam York, a former first-round pick, collected an assist on the goal - his fifth helper of the season and his sixth in seven career matchups against his hometown team.

The Ducks would respond late in the middle frame on a dart of a shot by Terry, who gained the blue line and curled to the middle of the ice before picking his corner up over Ersson's blocker.

Troy Terry ties the game with his 10th goal of the season

The goal was Terry's team-best 10th of the season, and his fifth point in the last seven games. Terry leads the team in nearly every offensive category, including points, goals, assists and power-play goals.

Gudas helper, the 150th of his NHL career, gave the Anaheim captain four points in his last five outings.

Philadelphia would reclaim the advantage early in the third though on a brutal break for Anaheim, a pass from Frost below the goal line that inadvertently hit off Dostal's stick and bounced into the net.

Frost's goal was his third in the last three games and his seventh in 32 appearances this season.

Farabee hit the empty net with two minutes to play.

The Ducks continue a three-game homestand Sunday against Edmonton.

News Feed

Ducks Recall Goaltender Clang from AHL San Diego

Preview: Ducks Return from Holiday Break, Host Flyers for Saturday Matinee

Recap: Ducks Fall 3-1 to Vegas in Final Game Before Holiday Break

Preview: Ducks Visit Vegas for Final Game Before Holidays

Recap: Ducks Rally for Shootout Win in First Visit to Utah

Preview: Ducks Pay First Visit to Utah for Sunday Matinee

Recap: Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Avs

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Third Straight Win, Host Avs at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Rally for Dramatic Comeback Win over League-Leading Jets

Ducks Host Holiday Shopping Spree for Students from The Wooden Floor

Ducks and Disneyland Resort to Host Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure Park Friday, Jan. 24, 2025

Preview: Ducks Begin Pre-Holiday Homestand Tonight vs. League-Leading Jets

A Statement from Cam Fowler

Recap: Killorn, LaCombe Lead Ducks to OT Win in Columbus

Preview: Ducks to Complete Northeast Road Trip after Fowler Trade

Ducks Trade Defenseman Fowler to St. Louis Blues

Recap: Ducks Can't Find Late Equalizer in 3-2 Loss to Leafs

Ducks Reassign Colangelo to AHL San Diego, Activate Fabbri from Injured Reserve