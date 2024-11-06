Recap: Ducks Can't Hold Early Lead in 5-1 Loss to Canucks

Olen Zellweger scored a power-play goal but the Ducks could not hang on to an early lead on home ice, tonight falling 5-1 to the Vancouver Canucks at Honda Center.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 4-6-2 on the season and 2-3-0 at home.

Zellweger scored the lone Anaheim goal five minutes into the action. Troy Terry and Mason McTavish collected assists. Lukas Dostal made 31 saves.

Brock Boeser, Kiefer Sherwood, Elias Pettersson, Jake DeBrusk and Pius Suter scored for the Canucks, who improved to 6-2-3 and have now earned points in seven of their last eight games. Kevin Lankinen earned the win in net, his sixth in eight starts this season, with 21 saves.

Zellweger opened the scoring for Anaheim on an early first-period power play, firing a wrister from the point through traffic and over Lankinen's glove.