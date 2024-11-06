Recap: Ducks Can't Hold Early Lead in 5-1 Loss to Canucks

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 7

Olen Zellweger scored a power-play goal but the Ducks could not hang on to an early lead on home ice, tonight falling 5-1 to the Vancouver Canucks at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss dropped Anaheim to 4-6-2 on the season and 2-3-0 at home.

Zellweger scored the lone Anaheim goal five minutes into the action. Troy Terry and Mason McTavish collected assists. Lukas Dostal made 31 saves.

Brock Boeser, Kiefer Sherwood, Elias Pettersson, Jake DeBrusk and Pius Suter scored for the Canucks, who improved to 6-2-3 and have now earned points in seven of their last eight games. Kevin Lankinen earned the win in net, his sixth in eight starts this season, with 21 saves.

Zellweger opened the scoring for Anaheim on an early first-period power play, firing a wrister from the point through traffic and over Lankinen's glove.

Olen Zellweger scores his second goal of the season off shot from the point

The goal, Zellweger's fourth in the NHL, gave the 21-year-old defenseman four points in 11 outings this season.

With the primary helper, Terry became the first Duck to double-digit points this season (10 in 12 games). Terry leads the team in points and goals, and ranks second in assists.

Vancouver would claim the lead after one with a pair goals less than a minute apart. The first came on a shot-pass from Hughes, which Boeser redirected at the backdoor.

Sherwood scored on the next shift, beating Dostal with a one-timer off the rush.

Originally signed by Anaheim as a collegiate undrafted free agent, Sherwood played his first 60 NHL games as a Duck across two seaons (2018-20).

Former Duck Danton Heinen also assisted on Sherwood's goal.

Pettersson pushed the Canucks lead to 3-1 early in the second period with another deflected point shot.

Much as he has on numerous occasions this season, Anaheim rookie Cutter Gauthier came inches from his first NHL goal, but the shot rang the crossbar and bounced away from the net. Gauthier leads the Ducks with 31 shots on goal this season, but is still searching for that first one to hit the back of the net.

DeBrusk and Suter capped the scoring with third-period goals.

The Ducks continue a six-game homestand Friday against Minnesota.

News Feed

Preview: Ducks Host Canucks on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Honda Center

Ducks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Presented by UCI Health Tuesday Night at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Blackhawks

Preview: Ducks Open Six-Game Homestand, Host Blackhawks Tonight at Honda Center

Ducks Assign Luneau to San Diego

Recap: Ducks Grab a Point Behind Dostal's 44 Saves, Fall 2-1 in OT to Pens

Ducks to Host Día De Muertos Celebration Presented by Southern California McDonald’s This Sunday

A Closer Look: Brian Dumoulin

Preview: Ducks Cap Eastern Road Trip Tonight in Pittsburgh

Recap: Dostal, Hot Power Play Help Ducks to 3-1 Win over Isles

Preview: Ducks on the Island Tonight Looking for Bounce-Back Win

Recap: Rough Second Period Costs Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Devils

Preview: Ducks Meet Devils Tonight in New Jersey

Recap: Ducks Can't Find Tying Goal in 2-1 Loss to Rangers

Preview: Ducks Open East Coast Road Trip Tonight vs. Rangers

Recap: Ducks Power Play Comes Alive in 3-1 Win over Sharks

Preview: Ducks Host Rival Sharks Tonight at Honda Center

Recap: Too Little, Too Late for Ducks in 4-1 Loss to Kings