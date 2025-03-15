Recap: Dostal, Killorn Lead Ducks to 2-1 Win Over Preds

Alex Killorn broke a third-period tie with eight minutes to play, helping the Ducks to a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators tonight at Honda Center.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 29-30-7 on the season and moved within six points of the final Western Conference Wild Card spot.

Killorn and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks, the former responding to a Nashville third-period goal with what eventually became the game-winner.

Leo Carlsson, Trevor Zegras and Frank Vatrano tallied assists. Lukas Dostal reached 20 wins in a season for the first time in his NHL career with stops on 28-of-29 Nashville shots.

Jakub Vrana scored the lone goal for the Predators, who fell to 25-33-7 and saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Veteran netminder Juuse Saros made 13 saves.

After a scoreless opening frame, the night's first goal would not appear until the late minutes of the second period, when the Ducks capitalized on a tough break for the visitors. The play started on an attempted breakout by Predators defenseman Justin Barron, whose stick severed on impact and sent the puck bouncing towards the right wing wall. Anaheim then pounced on the chance quickly, with Vatrano feeding Terry for a wrister from the left circle that beat Saros high to the glove side.

Troy Terry opens the scoring with top-shelf goal

The goal was Terry's 18th of the season, second among team leaders, and his fourth point in the last five games. Terry now sits one point shy of clinching his fourth straight 50-point season.

With an assist, Vatrano moved within two of his career high (23) set last season.

Nashville pulled back even in the third period with a power-play goal, a one-timer from the point by Vrana that bounced out of Dostal's glove and over the goal line.

Claimed on waivers by Nashville earlier this month, Vrana's goal was his first as a Pred.

Killorn would restore the Anaheim lead just past the midway mark of the third though, finishing off a well-executed rush sequence in transition. Zegras skated the puck through neutral ice after a Nashville turnover, kicking it wide to Carlsson before getting a pass back in the middle of the ice, and then spinning a setup feed to Killorn right in front of Saros - where the veteran swiped it home around the goaltender's outstretched right leg.

Alex Killorn restores Ducks lead, finishing centering pass from Trevor Zegras

Zegras and Carlsson have each collected assists in four straight games. Zegras owns eight points in 12 appearances since returning from a torn meniscus, while Carlsson's helper marked his 60th career NHL point.

The Ducks begin a three-game road trip Sunday in St. Louis.

