Recap: Controversial Late Goal the Difference in 3-2 Loss to Detroit

Zegras' opening goal was also the third-fastest to begin a game for the Ducks in the last decade.

The assists brought Terry (199) and Henrique (499) within one point each of NHL milestones.

Detroit pulled even later in the first on a power-play, capitalizing on the second of three infractions called against Anaheim in the initial 20 minutes. Larkin scored the goal from the low slot, finishing a centering pass from former Duck David Perron on left wing.

Now in his ninth NHL season, all with Detroit, Larkin has 33 points in 34 games this season and four points in his last five appearances.

The Red Wings then went ahead early in the second on a wraparound by Veleno, which was not called a goal on the ice but was awarded to the visitors after a lengthy video review.

That 2-1 score would last until early in the third, when Zegras' second of the night tied it for Anaheim. After a long shift in the Detroit zone, Fowler brought the puck down left wing and delivered a strike of a cross-ice pass to Zegras in the right faceoff circle. The dynamic young forward then took his time with it, eventually electing to lift a wrister to the short side that beat Lyon over the glove.