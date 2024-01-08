Recap: Controversial Late Goal the Difference in 3-2 Loss to Detroit

Final 33
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

Trevor Zegras scored twice but a deflected goal off the skate of Detroit's Michael Rasmussen proved the difference tonight, as the Ducks fell 3-2 to the Red Wings at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss, Anaheim's fifth in a row, dropped the Ducks to 13-25-1 on the season and capped an eight-game homestand at 1-6-1. The Ducks begin a five-game road trip Tuesday in Nashville.

The game-winning goal, scored by Rasmussen with 1:07 to play, carromed off the forward's skate just outside the Anaheim crease. The goal was reviewed for a potential kick, but upheld by the NHL's Situation Room.

Zegras scored both Anaheim goals, the second tying the game for the Ducks early in the third period. Cam Fowler, Troy Terry, Adam Henrique and Jamie Drysdale registered assists. Lukas Dostal made 25 saves.

Rasmussen, Dylan Larkin and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings, who improved to 20-16-4 on the season. Alex Lyon earned the win in net, stopping 28-of-30 Anaheim shots.

Anaheim went ahead first on the game's initial shift, keeping the fun going right away for Ducks fans after a pregame ceremony featuring the Stanley Cup and team alumni. Following a faceoff to Lyon's right, Terry circled the zone and threw a puck on net from just inside the blue line, which Zegras deflected off the ice and then over the goaltender's left leg pad.

Zegras tips home Terry's point shot in game's first minute

Zegras' opening goal was also the third-fastest to begin a game for the Ducks in the last decade.

The assists brought Terry (199) and Henrique (499) within one point each of NHL milestones.

Detroit pulled even later in the first on a power-play, capitalizing on the second of three infractions called against Anaheim in the initial 20 minutes. Larkin scored the goal from the low slot, finishing a centering pass from former Duck David Perron on left wing.

Now in his ninth NHL season, all with Detroit, Larkin has 33 points in 34 games this season and four points in his last five appearances.

The Red Wings then went ahead early in the second on a wraparound by Veleno, which was not called a goal on the ice but was awarded to the visitors after a lengthy video review.

That 2-1 score would last until early in the third, when Zegras' second of the night tied it for Anaheim. After a long shift in the Detroit zone, Fowler brought the puck down left wing and delivered a strike of a cross-ice pass to Zegras in the right faceoff circle. The dynamic young forward then took his time with it, eventually electing to lift a wrister to the short side that beat Lyon over the glove.

Zegras converts cross-ice pass by Fowler

Zegras' two-goal night was his first multi-point effort of the season. The 22-year-old now has five points in seven games since returning from a lower-body injury.

With the primary helper, Fowler tied Steve Rucchin for the fifth-most points in Ducks history (432). The longest tenured active Duck, Fowler holds Anaheim's franchise records in points, goals and assists among defensemen.

Detroit very nearly reclaimed the lead on a power play a few minutes later on a vintage Patrick Kane to Alex DeBrincat cross-seam one-timer, but Dostal lunged across to deny the chance with his blocker.

Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas left the game late in the third period after blocking a shot in front of the net. Gudas eventually skated off under his own power and did not return to the game.

The game-winning goal then came on the next shift as Rasmussen redirected home a backdoor pass by Moritz Seider off his skate and over the line. The goal was reviewed as Rasmussen's skate appeared to be moving forward at the point of contact, but was upheld by the NHL's Situation Room.

The Ducks begin a five-game road trip Tuesday in Nashville.

