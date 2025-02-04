Preview: Gibson to Make Milestone Start as Ducks Host Final Home Game Before 4 Nations Break

The Ducks will celebrate their final home game before the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off with a milestone moment between the pipes, tonight hosting the Dallas Stars at Honda Center.
PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | WATCH: ESPN+ / HULU | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS
Goaltender John Gibson, Anaheim's projected starter tonight, will appear in his 500th career NHL game, becoming the first Ducks goaltender in franchise history to reach the milestone. Gibson is the club's all-time leader in games played and saves, and sits just five wins shy of matching Jean-Sebastian Giguere for the most by a Duck.
Gibson will become the 11th active goaltender with 500 career appearances, and the 85th in NHL history.
Anaheim enters play Tuesday with wins in four of its last five games, including three straight on home ice, after a tightly contested 3-2 victory over Montreal two nights ago. The Ducks trailed 2-0 in the second period but would pull even in a matter of 40 seconds on goals by Mason McTavish and Frank Vatrano.