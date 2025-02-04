Preview: Gibson to Make Milestone Start as Ducks Host Final Home Game Before 4 Nations Break

Meanwhile, across the hall tonight is one of the top teams in the conference, a Dallas squad chasing Winnipeg for a division title. The Stars visit OC on a five-game winning streak, tonight kicking off a California road trip that will take them to the 4 Nations break.

"I thought we grinded and battled and, a lot like the streak we’ve been on, we didn’t beat ourselves," Dallas head coach Pete DeBoer told NHL.com's Taylor Baird after Sunday's win over Columbus. "We found a way to weather the storm when we needed to and found a big goal when we needed to.”

Dallas got a head start on the NHL trade deadline season over the weekend too, adding veterans Cody Ceci and Mikael Granlund from San Jose for two draft picks. Both players made their Stars debut Sunday night.

“it was nice to get a win in our first game here," Ceci said. "This is a really good hockey team. It's fun to be a part of, it's fun to win games. It was kind of nice to come over with [Granlund]. We flew together and we had each other [Sunday] to get to the rink and what not, so that was nice."

Added Granlund, "“You can tell right away that this team has been doing good. Everybody knows exactly what to do out there, so it is kind of nice to jump in on that one. I am sure my game will get better as the time goes on and I get more comfortable and learn other guys’ tendencies and all that. It’s good to get the win in the first game and just move on from here.”

Dallas (34-17-1, 69 points) sits second in the Central Division.