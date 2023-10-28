Preview: Ducks Shoot for Third Straight Win Today in Philly

News Feed

Recap: McTavish's OT Winner Clinches Comeback Victory in Boston

Recap: McTavish's OT Winner Clinches Comeback Victory in Boston
Ducks to Host Día De Muertos Celebration Wednesday, Nov. 1

Ducks to Host Día De Muertos Celebration Wednesday, Nov. 1
Preview: Ducks Look for Revenge Tonight in Boston

Preview: Ducks Look for Revenge Tonight in Boston
Ducks Recall Defenseman Hagg from AHL San Diego

Ducks Recall Defenseman Hagg from AHL San Diego
Ducks Earn First Road Victory of the Season on Vatrano Game-Winner in OT

Recap: Ducks Earn First Road Victory on Vatrano Game-Winner in OT
Ducks to Host 5K Run Presented By Arrowhead Water Sunday

Ducks to Host 5K Run Presented By Arrowhead Water Sunday
Preview: Ducks Begin Season's First Road Trek Tonight in Columbus

Preview: Ducks Begin Season's First Road Trek Tonight in Columbus
A Closer Look: Max Jones

A Closer Look: Max Jones
Recap: Ducks Give Boston a Battle in 3-1 Defeat at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Give Boston a Battle in 3-1 Defeat at Honda Center
Preview: Plum Jerseys Return as Ducks Battle Bruins at Honda Center

Preview: Plum Jerseys Return as Ducks Battle Bruins at Honda Center
Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Coyotes

Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Coyotes
Preview: Ducks Hit the Road for Battle with Coyotes

Preview: Ducks Hit the Road for Battle with Coyotes
A Closer Look: Mason McTavish

A Closer Look: Mason McTavish
Recap: Carlsson Scores First NHL Goal in 3-2 Loss to Stars

Recap: Carlsson Scores First NHL Goal in 3-2 Loss to Stars
Preview: Carlsson to Make NHL Debut as Ducks Host Stars

Preview: Carlsson to Make NHL Debut as Ducks Host Stars
Carlsson to Make NHL Debut Thursday at Honda Center

Carlsson to Make NHL Debut Thursday at Honda Center
Recap: Ducks Calm the 'Canes in 6-3 Home Opener Victory

Recap: Ducks Calm the 'Canes in 6-3 Home Opener Victory
Preview: Ducks Host Hurricanes for 30th Anniversary Season Home Opener

Preview: Ducks Host Hurricanes for 30th Anniversary Season Home Opener

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Third Straight Win Today in Philly

MicrosoftTeams-image (169)

The Ducks will get to work early today in the City of Brotherly Love, taking on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

PUCK DROP: 10 A.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim now hits the back half of a road trip which has already seen a pair of dramatic comeback wins in overtime. Two days after Frank Vatrano capped a 3-2 OT victory in Columbus, the Ducks erased a two-goal deficit in the final two minutes of regulation in Boston, grabbing the extra standings point on Mason McTavish's game-winner.

"It was a great win,” McTavish said postgame. “You don’t see two [goals with the extra attacker] often in an NHL game. It’s nice to tie it up, and we took advantage of it in overtime.”

"We found a way," head coach Greg Cronin said. "Not too many times are teams going to score two goals in the last few minutes of the game in Boston against the Bruins. This is huge for us."

With back-to-back wins, the Ducks now stand at 3-4-0 on the new season.

"We've played some good hockey," Cam Fowler said. "It's a results-based business and we've wanted the wins to come, but we've felt like if we continue to do the right things, that things will turn in our favor."

Standing in the way of Anaheim's first three-game winning streak of the year is Philadelphia, currently 4-2-1 for the new season and a perfect 3-0-0 on home ice.

The Flyers last played Thursday, rolling to a 6-2 victory over the Wild with help from rookie forward Bobby Brink's first two NHL goals.

"He's been buzzing lately," Flyers center Sean Couturier said of Brink to NHL.com's Adam Kimelman. "He's getting a lot of looks, a lot of chances. Sometimes that's all it takes, just one, and then...he created a lot of chances and got a second one."

Philadelphia's offense early in the season has taken a by-committee approach, as 12 different Flyers have scored while eight already have four-plus points.

"We don't have that one or two really big scoring forwards, but we have pretty good depth, and we're able to roll our lines," Couturier told Philadephia's Bill Metzer. "I think that's been one of the areas that has helped us."

Following today;s game, the Flyers will make their annual visit to Orange County next month, set to face off with the Ducks on Nov. 10 at Honda Center.