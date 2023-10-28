Preview: Ducks Shoot for Third Straight Win Today in Philly

The Ducks will get to work early today in the City of Brotherly Love, taking on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

PUCK DROP: 10 A.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim now hits the back half of a road trip which has already seen a pair of dramatic comeback wins in overtime. Two days after Frank Vatrano capped a 3-2 OT victory in Columbus, the Ducks erased a two-goal deficit in the final two minutes of regulation in Boston, grabbing the extra standings point on Mason McTavish's game-winner.

"It was a great win,” McTavish said postgame. “You don’t see two [goals with the extra attacker] often in an NHL game. It’s nice to tie it up, and we took advantage of it in overtime.”

"We found a way," head coach Greg Cronin said. "Not too many times are teams going to score two goals in the last few minutes of the game in Boston against the Bruins. This is huge for us."

With back-to-back wins, the Ducks now stand at 3-4-0 on the new season.

"We've played some good hockey," Cam Fowler said. "It's a results-based business and we've wanted the wins to come, but we've felt like if we continue to do the right things, that things will turn in our favor."

Standing in the way of Anaheim's first three-game winning streak of the year is Philadelphia, currently 4-2-1 for the new season and a perfect 3-0-0 on home ice.

The Flyers last played Thursday, rolling to a 6-2 victory over the Wild with help from rookie forward Bobby Brink's first two NHL goals.

"He's been buzzing lately," Flyers center Sean Couturier said of Brink to NHL.com's Adam Kimelman. "He's getting a lot of looks, a lot of chances. Sometimes that's all it takes, just one, and then...he created a lot of chances and got a second one."

Philadelphia's offense early in the season has taken a by-committee approach, as 12 different Flyers have scored while eight already have four-plus points.

"We don't have that one or two really big scoring forwards, but we have pretty good depth, and we're able to roll our lines," Couturier told Philadephia's Bill Metzer. "I think that's been one of the areas that has helped us."

Following today;s game, the Flyers will make their annual visit to Orange County next month, set to face off with the Ducks on Nov. 10 at Honda Center.