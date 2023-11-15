News Feed

Recap: Ducks Rally for Another Comeback Win, Beat Preds 3-2

Young Ducks Making Their Marks

Recap: Vatrano, Gibson Lead Ducks to 4-1 Win over Rival Sharks

Preview: Ducks Battle Rival Sharks in Homestand Finale

Recap: Carlsson Scores First NHL Hat Trick in 6-3 Loss to Flyers

Preview: Ducks Continue Homestand, Host Flyers Tonight at Honda Center

Ducks Host 15th Annual Reading is the Goal Day at Betsy Ross Elementary in Anaheim

Recap: Ducks Winning Streak Snapped in 2-0 Loss to Pittsburgh

Ducks, Honda Center & The Offspring Announce Anniversary Partnership to Celebrate and Thank Fans

Preview: Ducks Seek to Extend the Streak Tonight in Rematch vs. Penguins

LEARN HER WAY and PLAY HER WAY Programs Introduce the Game to Area Girls

McTavish Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Recap: Ducks Down Defending Champs for Sixth Straight Win

Ducks Reassign Hagg, Activate Killorn from IR

Preview: Win Streaks Collide as Ducks Host Defending Champ Golden Knights

Ducks Recall Hagg from San Diego

A Closer Look: Sam Carrick

Ducks Reassign Stalock, Assign Luneau on a Conditioning Loan

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Back-to-Back Road Wins Tonight vs. Avs

The Ducks will look for their second road win in as many nights, tonight visiting the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

PUCK DROP: 6 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim opened the two-game, back-to-back trip last night with yet another dramatic, third-period comeback victory, erasing a late Predators lead to escape Nashville with its fifth straight road win.

“We're just resilient,” defenseman Urho Vaakanainen, who recorded a pair of assists, said. “We didn’t play our best game, but we knew we had a chance to win. I guess it’s been a trend this year. We’ve kind of had to fight back every game, but we’ve got so much skill that we know we can do it.”

With the win, Anaheim's eighth in its last ten games (8-2-0), the Ducks also made some NHL, becoming the first team to record six third-period comeback wins through 15 games in a season.

“If everybody is pulling from the same rope, I think it showed at the end of the game that we’re not quitters here at all,” Radko Gudas added to NHL.com's Robby Stanley. “It’s a great feeling for the locker room to be able to come back, but we’ve got to learn also how not to go down first. If we can do that, I think we’re going to be even more of an efficient team than we are right now. But we’ll take the comeback wins right now.”

Anaheim has also won five straight road games, four via third-period comebacks. The Ducks lead the NHL with three multi-goal comeback wins this season and now co-lead the NHL with the most comeback wins overall (6).

Gudas had quite the evening himself on Broadway, becoming the first Ducks defenseman since Shane O'Brien in Nov. 2006 to record a "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" - a goal, an assist and a fight in one game.

“I’ve been saying it all year, you need to get secondary scoring from your defense,” head coach Greg Cronin said. “Gudas and Vaakanainen were the unlikely guys to generate that offense, but they did it. I don’t really care who does it as long as we get the support from our defense offensively.”

The Ducks now stand at 9-6-0 on the season, fourth in the Pacific Division, and will look to sweep a second consecutive road trip tonight against the second-place Avs. 

Colorado last played Monday night in Seattle, cruising to a 5-1 victory over the Kraken behind three assists from Nathan MacKinnon and another four multi-point efforts. 

“I thought we kept it simple,” Colorado forward Jonathan Drouin told NHL.com's Darren Brown. “We got shots at the net, traffic there, and it just kind of rolled on them for [the last] two periods."

Tonight's game will also mark a homecoming of sorts for Cronin, the first-year Anaheim bench boss who spent the last five seasons overseeing the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Colorado (9-5-0, 18 points) sits second in the Central Division, five points back of first-place Dallas.