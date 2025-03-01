Preview: Ducks Look to Stay Hot, Host Blackhawks Tonight at Honda Center

The Ducks will cap a short two-game homestand with another chance to pull closer to the Western Conference playoff picture, tonight hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at Honda Center.

Anaheim enters play Saturday coming off maybe its biggest win of the season, a 5-2 comeback victory over the division rival Vancouver Canucks, who currently hold the conference's second and final Wild Card position. The Ducks trailed 2-0 after the first period Thursday night before responding with five straight goals, earning the club's sixth multi-goal comeback win of the season and extending its home winning streak to five games.

"The first period wasn’t pretty, but I thought we had really good energy and good legs so I think that was a good sign for a team coming off a tough road trip," forward Ryan Strome said. "I think it was just a matter of executing a little bit better, just kind of playing a little bit north-south...I think it was just simplifying our game in the second and third and we just kept rolling them over.

"Everyone did a great job. The bench was really ready to go. Everyone was on their toes and it seemed like every line was generating more and more momentum."