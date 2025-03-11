Preview: Ducks Host Ovechkin, Caps Tonight at Honda Center

With a goal Sunday night, Colangelo became the first NHL rookie this season to score in four straight games.

"I'm playing with two Top-5 picks and there's a reason they were both drafted so high," Colangelo said. "They're unbelievable players playing in the league at a very young age. I think we read off each other well. It's been a lot of fun...With time comes more confidence and the ability to make more plays."

The win pushed Anaheim to 28-28-7 on the season, now just seven points back of the Western Conference's final Wild Card position.

"We're desparate for points," Cronin said. "We were coming off two losses and in order for us to get back into the conversation for being a playoff team, that was a huge game. Now, we turn the page and get ready for Washington."

The Capitals visit Orange County as owners of the NHL's best record and with the league's top storyline, too, as captain Alex Ovechkin nears Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record. Ovechkin, who 19 years ago scored his first career hat trick at Honda Center, now sits just eight goals shy of tying Gretzky after sealing Washington's 4-2 win over Seattle with an empty-netter Sunday night.

“We all know what's happening and how historic it is,” Washington forward Dylan Strome, the younger brother of Anaheim's Ryan Strome, told NHL.com's Harvey Valentine. “It's incredible. We obviously want to get him on the ice. He does a great job of finding ways to get open.”

"[Ovechkin] is a beast of a man, a big, 230-pound power forward with a snarl to how he plays," Cronin said. "He's got a high hockey IQ too. Offensively, he's a very deliberate player...He's playing at a really high level and you have to be aware of him."

The Caps enter play Tuesday with wins in four straight games and have expanded their division lead to 12 points over the second-place Hurricanes.