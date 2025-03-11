Preview: Ducks Host Ovechkin, Caps Tonight at Honda Center

The Ducks will conclude a three-game homestand tonight with two key standings points on the line, hosting the first-place Washington Capitals at Honda Center.
Anaheim got back on track Sunday night with a thorough 4-1 victory over the visiting New York Islanders, the club's sixth win in its last eight home games. The Ducks jumped out to an early lead on winger Sam Colangelo's goal and would only add to it from there, ultimately compiling one of the club's most complete performances of the season.
"We talked after the St. Louis game and I said, 'we have to be more prepared, more focused, we have to be sharper,'" head coach Greg Cronin said. "We got the Islanders on a back-to-back and we've been on the other side of that too. So we knew that if we played the puck deep and kept the possession game, most teams will start to wear out a little bit. We followed it and we got rewarded with the goals...I thought for the first 50 minutes of the game, we played the right way and we got rewarded with the goals and scoring chances."