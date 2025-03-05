Preview: Ducks Continue Playoff Chase, Visit Vancouver for Crucial Divisional Game

"We've got to play the same way," Dostal said. "Focus on simple hockey, play the same way we did in Edmonton and we can succeed that way."

"Gotta play the same way," LaCombe agreed. "We're going to play a great team and we're chasing them. Big game for us."

Vancouver opens a five-game homestand tonight, looking to shake off consecutive losses to the Kraken and Ducks over the last week.

"[The Ducks] are a rush team," Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said his team's 5-2 defeat at Honda Center last Thursday. "We got the 2-0 [lead], a two-on-one and we didn’t connect that. I think we had a breakaway and a couple of missed opportunities. Then all of a sudden they had a rush game. We just decided to abandon the game plan. We just need some guys to rise to the occasion whether that is a middle drive to go the net, we had shots on net with nobody going to the net, so a little disappointed in the grit part of our game."

Authors of two of the biggest trades of the NHL season thus far, the Canucks are still adjusting to life without star forward JT Miller - hoping to get top-line center Elias Pettersson going as the team's go-to offensive weapon. Pettersson, who collected a combined 191 points across the last two NHL seasons, owns just 11 goals and 35 points in 54 games this year, and yesterday acknowledged the lack of production has been a challenge mentally.

“I think about it a lot," Pettersson told media Tuesday. "To be honest, I haven’t been the way I want to be this year. I haven’t played to the expectations that I have for myself, [or] the franchise has on myself. I’ll be the first one to tell you, but that’s in the past. I just want to take these last 22 games, plus more, and hopefully play my best hockey. I wish we had more wins. I wish that I’d played a lot better. But can’t dwell on that, I’m trying to look ahead."

Vancouver (27-22-11, 65 points) sits fifth in the Pacific Division, two points back of Calgary for the final Wild Card spot.