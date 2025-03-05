Preview: Ducks Continue Playoff Chase, Visit Vancouver for Crucial Divisional Game

The Ducks visit Vancouver tonight for one of the season's most critical games thus far, capping a road back-to-back against the Canucks at Rogers Arena. Six points separate Anaheim and Vancouver in the race for a Western Conference playoff bid.
PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | WHERE TO WATCH | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER
Anaheim kicked off the trip with a bounce-back performance, following up maybe the season's most disappointing loss, 6-3 to Chicago on Saturday, with potentially it's most impressive win last night in Edmonton. The Ducks fell behind 1-0 on a power-play goal by Leon Draisaitl, but would respond with four straight before the end of the first period - ultimately more than enough run support for Lukas Dostal between the pipes.
"I liked the way we played for all 60 minutes," Dostal said. "We were putting pucks deep and we played simple hockey. That's something we've tried to preach all season and it paid off [Tuesday]...We held the neutral zone well, which didn't allow them to gain speed or odd-man rushes, which is the way they play. We were able to eliminate that...We blocked shots and played on our toes."