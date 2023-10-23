ANAHEIM -- Matthew Poitras scored his first two NHL goals in the third period to help the Boston Bruins stay undefeated to start the season with a 3-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday.
Poitras scores 1st 2 NHL goals, Bruins rally past Ducks to stay undefeated
19-year-old gets both in 3rd period to push Boston to 5-0-0
"It's pretty surreal, just seeing the puck go in the net is really exciting," Poitras said. "I don't really know what I did. I kind of blacked out a little bit, but super excited and happy."
Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for Boston (5-0-0), which is off to its best start through five games in 86 years. The 1937-38 Bruins started 6-0-0. Boston is one of three remaining undefeated teams in the NHL with the Vegas Golden Knights (6-0-0) and Colorado Avalanche (5-0-0).
"It's good to get the win," Poitras said. "We kind of just stuck together, stuck with it. Maybe not our best, but we were able to get the job done so that's great."
Mason McTavish scored and John Gibson made 25 saves for Anaheim (1-4-0), which has lost three in a row.
"It's kind of the same thing as the last couple games," McTavish said. "We're taking steps, especially from last year. We're outshooting teams, out-chancing them, we've just got to bear down and capitalize on our chances."
Poitras, a 19-year-old forward selected in the second round (No. 54) by Boston in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored on a rebound off Jake DeBrusk's wrist shot to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 10:20 of the third period.
"If you're going to produce in this league, you have to be willing to play inside the dots and that's what I love about him," Boston coach Jim Montgomery said of Poitras. "Whether it's one-on-one battles in the corners or getting to the hard areas, he's willing to go to areas where you're going to have success."
Brad Marchand scored into an empty net with 2:34 remaining for the 3-1 final.
Marchand has seven points (four goals, three assists) in five games this season.
"Three (games) in four (days) on the road with travel against an Anaheim Duck team that played really physical, played with a lot of emotion and they had us on our heels in the first there, physically," Montgomery said. "I think we got a little bit better as the game continued to go on, but it was a big win for us."
The Ducks went on a power play 29 seconds into the game when Marchand was called for cross-checking defenseman Urho Vaakanainen, who was making his season debut.
Boston's best scoring opportunity through the first two periods came 41 seconds later on a shorthanded breakaway by DeBrusk, who hit the inside of the left post.
Troy Terry nearly had a breakaway coming out of the penalty box with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the second period, but he was unable to settle a stretch pass from defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, and Ullmark swept the puck aside.
"We've realized that playing hard and doing the right things, we're close, but we're not there yet," Ducks forward Ryan Strome said. "So we've got to dig a little deeper, find a way to get that timely play."
McTavish gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 5:05 of the third period. He passed to Strome off the rush and his wrist shot from the right circle was saved, but McTavish pushed the rebound off the left post and across the goal line.
The Bruins tied it 1-1 at 6:29 when Morgan Geekie drove to the net and made a backhand pass from just above the goal line to Poitras in the slot and he chipped the puck into the net.
"Love how the Poitras line went out there and got it right back," Montgomery said. "It was a great play all around. [DeBrusk] made a great play on the wall to [Ian Mitchell], and Mitchell sauced it over to Geekie, and what a pass by Geekie over to Poitras and he buried it."
NOTES: Bruins forward David Pastrnak had his season-opening goal streak end at four games. … Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort sat out with a groin injury and is day to day. Kevin Shattenkirk, who played the previous three seasons in Anaheim, entered the lineup in place of Forbort. ... Ducks rookie center Leo Carlsson was a healthy scratch in the second game of the back-to-back set. Carlsson missed the first two games of the season with a lower-body injury. ... Anaheim travels to Boston on Thursday to complete their season series.