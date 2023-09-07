McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center

Mason McTavish, Alex Killorn and Radko Gudas will host a meet-and-greet at Honda Center as part of the #FlyTogether Open House event on Sunday, Sept. 17. All three players will be wearing new uniform numbers (McTavish No. 23, Killorn No. 17 and Gudas No. 7). The event, which opens to the public at 10 a.m., will also play host to special opportunities for Orange Alliance Members and fans to upgrade or purchase season tickets and participate in exciting activities.

Fans interested in purchasing a new McTavish, Killorn or Gudas jersey at the event will receive a substantial discount. Fans who currently own a McTavish No. 37 jersey will receive 37% off a new No. 23 jersey purchase (one jersey per customer, in-store only; must show No. 37 jersey). All other apparel, headwear, and home and road jerseys will be 23% off both in-store and online at AnaheimTeamStore.com.

With any team store purchase (jersey or otherwise) made between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., all fans can line up to meet and get autographs from McTavish, Killorn and Gudas beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the Anaheim Team Store.

Orange Alliance Members may arrive to view available season seats at 9 a.m., one hour before the general public. Fans can upgrade or purchase new season tickets, create their perfect multi-game partial-season Flex Plan, test out remaining available seat locations and participate in various games, including a chance to shoot a puck on an NHL regulation-size goal. New season plan buyers who purchase by 11 a.m. will be eligible for a separate, exclusive VIP meet-and-greet with the three players at 11:30 a.m.

Returning Orange Alliance Members will also have the opportunity to pick up their 2023-24 season jacket at Go Mango Bar during the event. For more information and to RSVP for free, please visit AnaheimDucks.com/OpenHouse.