Master Sergeant Jimmy Pera to Drop Pucks at Ducks Military Appreciation Night

The Ducks will honor United States military personnel and veterans through Military Appreciation Night presented by Pacific Premier Bank Friday, Nov. 10 when the Ducks face the Philadelphia Flyers at Honda Center (7 p.m. PT). This special game night will pay tribute to local military, as well as raise awareness and funds for Ducks nonprofit Community Partners, United Heroes League (UHL) and Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix). In celebration of Military Appreciation Night, the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Ducks boonie hat presented by Pacific Premier Bank.

An assortment of Military Appreciation Night jerseys autographed by Ducks players will be auctioned beginning at noon PT on Friday, Nov. 10 with the auction set to close Saturday, Nov. 11 at noon PT. To bid, text “Ducks” to 76278, or visit AnaheimDucks.com/InGameAuctions. In addition, a limited number of Ducks Military Appreciation Night jerseys will be available for purchase in the Anaheim Ducks Team Store. All proceeds will benefit United Heroes League and Vet Tix.

Master Sergeant James C. “Jimmy” Pera of the U.S. Army Special Forces will drop the puck in a pregame ceremony at center ice. Sergeant Pera is a California native who served as an infantryman with the elite 75th Ranger Regiment and is one of the first American Soldiers deployed into Afghanistan in 2001 in addition to serving on numerous operations including Morroco, North Africa and Europe. Master Sergeant Pera later joined the U.S. Army Special Forces; also known as the “Green Berets,” serving as a Special Forces 18 Bravo Weapons Sergeant. As a Green Beret, he deployed to Iraq in 2007-08 conducting high-tempo operations during the "Surge" period of the conflict where he mentored and fought alongside the elite Iraqi Counter Terrorism Force (ICTF) and Iraqi 36th Commandos. Master Sergeant Pera also served in South Korea as an advisor to the South Korean 11th Special Forces Brigade.

In 2021, Master Sergeant Pera participated in the evacuation efforts of American Citizens, allied Afghan Special Operations Soldiers, officials, and their families during the collapse of Afghanistan. Highlights of his awards include two Bronze Star Medals; was recommended for a third Bronze Star for Valor, the Meritorious Service Medal, The Ranger Tab, the Special Forces Tab, the Expert Infantryman’s Badge and the Combat Infantryman's Badge.

Military Appreciation Night will also include representatives from United Heroes League taking part in a variety of the evening’s activities and recognitions such as the Community Hero Award and the Salute to Those Who Serve Award.

About United Heroes League

United Heroes League is a 501(c)(3) national non-profit based in Hastings, Minnesota. The charity assists families of all branches of the military by providing free sports equipment, free youth development camps, financial grants to pay for sports registration fees, special experiences of meeting pro athletes, and pro sports tickets so the entire family can enjoy a night out at the game before or after deployment. UHL actively works to ensure that children of military service members can afford every opportunity to participate in sports. Additionally, UHL has provided over $12 million worth of free sports equipment, game tickets, cash grants, sports camps, and special experiences to military families across the US & Canada.

About Vet Tix

Vet Tix is a nonprofit that provides tickets to events which reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories, and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American life. They support our troops by honoring their service and providing positive family and life experiences, during and after their years of service to our country.