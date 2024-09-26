Gibson Out 3-6 Weeks After Emergency Appendectomy Surgery

Ducks goaltender John Gibson underwent emergency appendectomy surgery last night. He is expected to be out approximately 3-6 weeks.

Gibson has started more than 50 games for Anaheim in five of the last six full 82-game NHL seasons (excluding 2020-21), and at least half of the club's games in each of the last eight seasons.

The 31-year-old is the Ducks all-time leader in games played by a goaltender and saves, while he ranks second in wins and third in shutouts.

Over the last four seasons, Gibson is one of four NHL netminders with 5,000-plus saves (5,533), along with Connor Hellebuyck (WPG, 6,648), Jusse Saros (NSH, 6,529) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL, 5,901). He also ranks 10th in starts (187) and 11th in appearances (190) during that period.