The Ducks have reduced the club's 2024 Training Camp roster to 34 players (18 forwards, 10 defensemen and five goaltenders) with the below roster moves.

Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL):

Drew Helleson – Defenseman

Jan Mysak – Center

Yegor Sidorov – Left Wing

Placed on waivers with intent to assign to San Diego:

Carson Meyer – Right Wing