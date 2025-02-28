Ducks to Host Go Orange for Orangewood Night Saturday

The Ducks will host the club's fourth annual Go Orange for Orangewood Night on Saturday, March 1 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks at Honda Center (7 p.m. PT). The Ducks and 44 Women for Orangewood, an auxiliary of the nonprofit organization, will raise funds and awareness for Orangewood Foundation and Orange County foster youth.

The festivities will begin with a pre-game reception held at the Brewery X Biergarten at Honda Center at 5:30 p.m. as Ducks fans and Orangewood supporters who purchased access will have the opportunity to mingle and enjoy specialty food and beverage options. Ducks owner and founder of 44 Women for Orangewood, Susan Samueli will be in attendance for the reception. Fans in attendance are encouraged to wear orange in support of Go Orange for Orangewood Night. Additionally, fans who purchased a VIP pass to the Go Orange for Orangewood festivities will have the opportunity to meet select Ducks players after the game.

Beginning with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., fans in attendance can also purchase a player signed mini-stick through the Mystery Stick Sale on the concourse at Section 212. Select fans who find an Orangewood butterfly sticker on the back of their mini-stick will receive a team signed full-size hockey stick signed by the 2024-25 Anaheim Ducks. All proceeds will benefit Orangewood Foundation.

In honor of Go Orange for Orangewood, the team’s Community Spotlight will feature Ducks owner Susan Samueli recognizing the student winners of the annual Samueli Academy (a program of Orangewood Foundation) T-Shirt Design Contest. This year’s winning students are Perlita Medina, Josie Park and Kiara Redman. The Samueli Academy T-Shirt Design Contest tasks students to create a unique and creative Anaheim Ducks branded t-shirt allowing students to showcase their design skills, work in a group environment as well as make a formal presentation to pitch their designs. T-shirts will be available for purchase online on Friday, Feb. 28 for $30 each (shipping included). To purchase, visit Samueli.Givesmart.com or text SAMUELI to 76278. Proceeds from the Samueli Academy T-shirt Design Contest sale will benefit the Samueli Academy. The Samueli Academy offers youth an innovative and student-centered choice for their education with the mission of igniting passion within all students to reach their greatest potential through a nurturing and innovative learning environment.

Go Orange for Orangewood will also feature a silent auction, featuring a variety of amazing experiences and event packages in addition to special theme jerseys inspired by Samueli Academy student Josie Park’s design. Select Ducks players will wear the jersey with Josie’s design upon arrival to the arena. The auction began Wednesday, Feb. 26 at noon PT and will conclude Saturday, March 1 at 9 a.m. PT. Fans can text ORANGEWOOD to 76278 to bid on the auction or make a monetary donation to Orangewood Foundation.

For more information on the jersey auction and silent auction items, please visit AnaheimDucks.com/Orangewood. All proceeds raised will benefit Orangewood Foundation.