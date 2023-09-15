Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23

The Ducks will hold #FlyTogether Fan Camp Saturday, Sept. 23 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. Admission to #FlyTogether Fan Camp will be open to the public free of charge. The team will be divided into three groups that day, with the first group skating at approximately 9:15 a.m. Exact timing and groupings will be made public when available.



The full 2023 Anaheim Ducks Training Camp schedule and roster will be announced next week. The first on-ice practice to open camp will be Thursday, Sept. 21 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena. All camp practices at Great Park Ice are open to the public.



Starting at 8 a.m. on Sept. 23, fans are invited to join the team for warm-ups to get a close-up look and interact with players in front of Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena on the east grass area. The pre-practice festivities will include live music and inflatable enforcers in addition to appearances from Ducks Power Players and mascot Wild Wing. The OC Health Care Agency will also be on-site promoting the Ducks.OCnavigator.org platform with numerous Ducks giveaway items and tickets to select games throughout the upcoming season. Additionally, Ducks Stream will be on site during #FlyTogether Fan Camp.



Fans will receive 25% off all headwear purchased during #FlyTogether Fan Camp at the Anaheim Ducks team store located at located next to Rink 1 at Great Park Ice. Orange Alliance members will receive an additional 10% off. The Anaheim Ducks Team Store located at Great Park Ice will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Great Park Ice is located at 888 Ridge Valley, Irvine, Calif., 92618. Parking is available adjacent to the facility. Media interested in attending any part of training camp should RSVP with a member of the Anaheim Ducks communications department.