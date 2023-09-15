News Feed

Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details

McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center

Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium

Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13

Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings

Beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season, Goettl will serve as the presenting sponsor of Ducks Stream, the most comprehensive audio network in the NHL

Ducks Announce Goettl as New Official Partner
Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo

SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts

'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut

Ducks Sign Goaltender Stalock to One-Year Contract

Ducks, All-Star Winger Terry Agree to Terms on Seven-Year Contract

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule & Giveaway Schedule

Etem Swaps Skates for Headset in Joining Ducks Audio Booth

'He Knows How to Win': Gaucher Emerges as Future Leader of Young Ducks

Ducks to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Ducks Name Etem Audio Color Analyst and Content Contributor

Ducks Sign Defenseman Warren to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23

Fans are invited to join the team for warm ups and interact with players prior to practice at Great Park Ice at 11 a.m.

2023-24_ADHC_Fan-Camp_Digital_Web_2568x1444
By Ducks Staff
@AnaheimDucks AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks will hold #FlyTogether Fan Camp Saturday, Sept. 23 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. Admission to #FlyTogether Fan Camp will be open to the public free of charge. The team will be divided into three groups that day, with the first group skating at approximately 9:15 a.m. Exact timing and groupings will be made public when available.  
 
The full 2023 Anaheim Ducks Training Camp schedule and roster will be announced next week. The first on-ice practice to open camp will be Thursday, Sept. 21 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena. All camp practices at Great Park Ice are open to the public.  
 
Starting at 8 a.m. on Sept. 23, fans are invited to join the team for warm-ups to get a close-up look and interact with players in front of Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena on the east grass area. The pre-practice festivities will include live music and inflatable enforcers in addition to appearances from Ducks Power Players and mascot Wild Wing. The OC Health Care Agency will also be on-site promoting the Ducks.OCnavigator.org platform with numerous Ducks giveaway items and tickets to select games throughout the upcoming season. Additionally, Ducks Stream will be on site during #FlyTogether Fan Camp. 
 
Fans will receive 25% off all headwear purchased during #FlyTogether Fan Camp at the Anaheim Ducks team store located at located next to Rink 1 at Great Park Ice. Orange Alliance members will receive an additional 10% off. The Anaheim Ducks Team Store located at Great Park Ice will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.  
 
Great Park Ice is located at 888 Ridge Valley, Irvine, Calif., 92618. Parking is available adjacent to the facility. Media interested in attending any part of training camp should RSVP with a member of the Anaheim Ducks communications department.