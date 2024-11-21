Ducks to Honor 101-Year-Old World War II Veteran 'Papa Jake' Larson Friday Night

The Ducks will honor U.S. Army Staff Sergeant “Papa Jake” Larson, 101-year-old veteran who served valiantly during World War II, tomorrow night as the Ducks face off against the Buffalo Sabres at Honda Center (7 p.m. PT). Papa Jake will be honored as the club’s Hero of the Game during the first period. The entire Larson family will also join the Ducks for their morning skate (10 a.m.) at Honda Center ahead of the game on Friday.

BUY TICKETS

“Papa Jake” Larson was born on a farm in Hope, Minn. in 1922 and at just 15-years-old, he lied about his age and enlisted in the National Guard. During World War II, Papa Jake bravely fought in six battles in Europe including storming Omaha Beach as part of the D-Day landing and later in the Battle of the Bulge. Shortly after his time in the service, Papa Jake moved to California where he and his family reside. At the age of 101 years old, Papa Jake has made it a lifelong mission to help advocate for veterans and share his story.

“Eighty years ago on D-Day, 156,000 allied troops landed in Normandy, France with the near impossible mission to liberate the world from tyranny,” said Bill Foltz, CEO of OCVIBE. “We are proud to honor one of the ‘greatest generation’, Papa Jake Larson, who was among those soldiers turning the tide of World War II.”

Earlier this week, Papa Jake was thrilled to visit Disneyland Resort for the first time as he was honored during the flag retreat ceremony in Town Square. As part of the ceremony, Papa Jake was named as an Honorary Citizen of Disneyland and Disneyland Resort President, Ken Potrock invited him inside the legendary Walt Disney apartment to present the veteran with an official certificate.