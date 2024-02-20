Ducks Team Up with Vans for Exclusive Shoe Collection to Celebrate 30th Anniversary

The collaboration between the Anaheim-born brands to feature three pairs of limited-edition Vans x Ducks sneakers in addition to a special unveiling in the Ducks Team Store Sunday, March 10

Vans2

The Ducks today announced a collaboration with Vans, the original action sports brand, in celebration of the Ducks 30th Anniversary season. The special 30th Anniversary collaboration between the legendary Orange County brands will feature three pairs of limited-edition Vans x Ducks sneakers, each designed and curated for both Ducks fans and Vans collectors. The Vans x Ducks collection pays homage to the Anaheim Ducks proud and distinguished history in Orange County while celebrating the bright and exciting future of the organization. The collection of Vans x Ducks shoes will be available for purchase in the Ducks Team Store with a special unveiling on Sunday, March 10 as the Ducks faceoff against the NY Islanders (5 p.m.).

The Ducks will celebrate the official release of the Vans x Ducks shoe collection at Honda Center on Sunday, March 10 at the Ducks Team Store as the limited-edition shoes will be available for purchase on a first come, first serve basis with doors opening at 3 p.m. Fans will also have the opportunity to receive exclusive Vans and Ducks giveaway items. Additionally, Vans ambassador, Steve Van Doren (son of Vans co-founder, Paul Van Doren) and professional skateboarder Tony Alva will be in attendance for the special night.

Formerly known as The Van Doren Rubber Company, Vans, was established by brothers Paul and Jim Van Doren along with partners Gordon Lee and Serge Delia. The first Vans store opened for business at 704 E. Broadway in Anaheim, Calif on March 16, 1966. Over 57 years later, the small shoe and lifestyle brand once started in a modest Anaheim factory has blossomed into one of the most recognizable brands worldwide.

The designs for the Vans x Ducks collection will be revealed ahead of March 10. The Legacy shoe from the Vans x Ducks collection will be available for presale on Monday, March 4 at noon PT for Ducks Orange Alliance season ticket holders.

Fans interested in learning more about the 30th Anniversary Vans x Ducks shoe collection can visit AnaheimDucks.com/VansxDucks.

About Vans
Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel, and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 97 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors, and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music, and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as Vans Checkerboard Day, Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

News Feed

Recap: Ducks Ride Wild Second Period to 4-3 Win in Buffalo

Preview: Ducks Battle Sabres in Presidents Day Matinee

Recap: Ducks Routed by Leafs in 9-2 Loss

Preview: Ducks Visit Toronto for Saturday Night Duel with Leafs

Ducks to Host Largest Adult Hockey Tournament in Western U.S. This Weekend

Ducks to Host Lunar New Year Celebration on Wednesday, February 21

Recap: McTavish Strikes Twice in 5-1 Win Over Sens

Preview: Ducks Continue Road Trip Tonight in Ottawa

Recap: Ducks Offense Goes Quiet in 5-0 Loss to Habs

Preview: Ducks Open Northeast Road Trip Tonight in Montreal

Recap: Ducks Let Third Period Lead Slip Away in 5-3 Defeat to Oilers

Preview: Ducks Return from All-Star Break to Host Division Rival Oilers

Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League to Host 12th Annual ADHSHL All-Star Games on Sunday, Feb. 4

Ducks Reassign Zellweger to San Diego

Recap: Vatrano's OT Winner Caps Comeback Win over Sharks

Preview: Ducks Head into NHL All-Star Break with Battle vs. Rival Sharks

Ducks Reassign Defenseman Hagg to AHL San Diego

Recap: Terry, Dostal Guide Ducks to Comeback Win in Minnesota