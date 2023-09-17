Ducks Take on Avalanche Today in Rookie Faceoff Tournament

The Ducks play their second of three games at the Rookie Faceoff Tournament this afternoon as their prospects take on the Colorado Avalanche at 1 p.m. at City National Arena in Summerlin, Nev.

As with all other games in the tournament, today's game will be streamed live on AnaheimDucks.com and the Ducks screen of the NHL app.

Tristan Luneau scored twice as the Ducks prospects kicked off the 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament with a 4-2 victory over the host Vegas Golden Knights on Friday Night at Dollar Loan Center.

With a win in the opening tilt of a three-game tournament slate, Anaheim improved to 13-1-3 at the annual event since 2016.

Luneau, Coulson Pitre and Pavel Mintyukov powered the Anaheim attack, with Mintyukov tallying the team's first power-play goal of the tournament.

Calle Clang earned the win in his first Rookie Faceoff action for Anaheim, stopping 23-of-25 Vegas shots, most notably withstanding a first-period surge by the Golden Knights that threated to give the home side an early advantage.

The Ducks conclude tournament play with another afternoon tilt tomorrow, vs. the Kings at City National Arena.