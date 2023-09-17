News Feed

Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23

Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details

McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center

Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium

Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13

Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings

Beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season, Goettl will serve as the presenting sponsor of Ducks Stream, the most comprehensive audio network in the NHL

Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo

SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts

'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut

Ducks Sign Goaltender Stalock to One-Year Contract

Ducks, All-Star Winger Terry Agree to Terms on Seven-Year Contract

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule & Giveaway Schedule

Etem Swaps Skates for Headset in Joining Ducks Audio Booth

'He Knows How to Win': Gaucher Emerges as Future Leader of Young Ducks

Ducks to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Ducks Name Etem Audio Color Analyst and Content Contributor

Ducks Take on Avalanche Today in Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Anaheim's prospects are 13-1-3 at the annual event since 2016

Carlsson RookieFaceoff copy
By Ducks Staff
@AnaheimDucks AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks play their second of three games at the Rookie Faceoff Tournament this afternoon as their prospects take on the Colorado Avalanche at 1 p.m. at City National Arena in Summerlin, Nev.

As with all other games in the tournament, today's game will be streamed live on AnaheimDucks.com and the Ducks screen of the NHL app.

Tristan Luneau scored twice as the Ducks prospects kicked off the 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament with a 4-2 victory over the host Vegas Golden Knights on Friday Night at Dollar Loan Center.

With a win in the opening tilt of a three-game tournament slate, Anaheim improved to 13-1-3 at the annual event since 2016.

Luneau, Coulson Pitre and Pavel Mintyukov powered the Anaheim attack, with Mintyukov tallying the team's first power-play goal of the tournament.

Calle Clang earned the win in his first Rookie Faceoff action for Anaheim, stopping 23-of-25 Vegas shots, most notably withstanding a first-period surge by the Golden Knights that threated to give the home side an early advantage.

The Ducks conclude tournament play with another afternoon tilt tomorrow, vs. the Kings at City National Arena.