Ducks Recall Nesterenko from AHL San Diego

On the Move

The Ducks have recalled left wing Nikita Nesterenko from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, forwards Sam Colangelo and Ross Johnston are both out day-to-day with upper-body injuries.

Nesterenko, 23 (9/10/01), has scored 3-1=4 points in 19 career NHL contests with Anaheim, including 1-1=2 points in seven appearances this season. The 6-2, 195-pound forward has recorded 13-21=34 points with a +2 rating and 34 penalty minutes (PIM) in 48 AHL contests with San Diego this season. Nesterenko recorded back-to-back four-point games Feb. 28 vs. Coachella Valley (2-2=4) and March 1 vs. Bakerfield (1-3=4), the first player in Gulls AHL history to record consecutive four-point performances. Among AHL players since the league’s All-Star break, he ranks third in points (8-11=19), tied for fourth with a +10 rating and tied for sixth in goals.

Acquired from Minnesota with Andrej Sustr and a 2025 fourth-round selection for John Klingberg March 3, 2023, Nesterenko has scored 29-48=71 points with a +8 rating and 72 PIM in 118 career AHL games. In 93 career NCAA games with Boston College from 2020-23, the Brooklyn, N.Y. native collected 28-49=77 points with a +25 rating and 86 PIM.

