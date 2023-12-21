Ducks Reassign Stalock to San Diego

2023-24_ADHC_RosterUpdates_1920x1080

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Alex Stalock to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, goaltender John Gibson was activated from Nono-Roster. 

Stalock, 36 (7/28/87), has appeared in 179 career NHL games with Chicago (2022-23), San Jose (2010-16 & 2021-22) and Minnesota (2016-20), posting a 70-65-20 record with 11 shutouts, a 2.70 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%). Signed to a one-year contract Aug. 7, 2023, Stalock went 1-4-1 with a 3.78 GAA and .893 SV% in six games with San Diego to begin 2023-24. 

The 5-11, 170-pound goaltender was named one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Trophy last season after he missed the majority of the 2020-21 campaign due to myocarditis after complications from COVID-19 and returned to play in 2021-22. A native of St. Paul, Minn. Stalock has posted a 109-86-21 record with 12 shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .910 SV% in 223 career AHL games with Bakersfield, San Jose, Iowa, Toronto, Worcester, Peoria and San Diego.

