Ducks Reassign Nesterenko to AHL San Diego

On the Move

The Ducks have reassigned left wing Nikita Nesterenko to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Nesterenko, 23 (9/10/01), scored 1-1=2 points in seven NHL games with Anaheim this season. He has scored 3-1=4 points in 19 career NHL contests with Anaheim.

The 6-2, 195-pound forward returns to the Gulls with 5-7=12 points in 29 games with San Diego this season. Acquired from Minnesota with Andrej Sustr and a 2025 fourth-round selection for John Klingberg March 3, 2023, the Brooklyn, N.Y. native has scored 21-28=49 points and 52 penalty minutes (PIM) in 99 career AHL games.

News Feed

Recap: Gibson, McTavish Guide Ducks to 5-1 Win over Pens

Anaheim Ducks Foundation, Samueli Foundation Donate Funds to Support LA Wildfires Relief Efforts

Preview: Ducks Continue Homestand, Host Pens Tonight at Honda Center

Ducks Acquire Right Wing Bailey from San Jose for Regenda

Ducks to Host Come Out and Play Night with The Offspring on Thursday, Feb. 27

Recap: Ducks Struggles Continue in 5-2 Loss to Panthers

Ducks Announce Injury Updates on McGinn, Lundestrom

Ducks to Host USC Hockey’s 100th Anniversary Game Night at Honda Center on Thursday, Jan. 23

Preview: Ducks Back on Home Ice, Ready for Rematch vs. Panthers

Ducks Reassign Colangelo to AHL San Diego

Recap: Ducks Blanked by Panthers, Fall 3-0 in Road Trip Finale

Preview: Ducks Cap Season-Long Road Trip Today vs. Defending Champs

Recap: Ducks Earn a Point with Third Period Rally, Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Lightning

Preview: Ducks Continue East Coast Road Trip Tonight in Tampa

Recap: Ducks Offense Held Quiet in 3-0 Loss to Caps

Preview: Terry Returns to Action as Ducks Visit D.C.

Twelve Los Angeles Sports Teams Unite to Donate in Support of Those Impacted by LA Fires

Recap: Gauthier Strikes Twice, Nets OT Winner as Ducks Down Canes 3-2