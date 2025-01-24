Ducks Reassign Nesterenko to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned left wing Nikita Nesterenko to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Nesterenko, 23 (9/10/01), scored 1-1=2 points in seven NHL games with Anaheim this season. He has scored 3-1=4 points in 19 career NHL contests with Anaheim.

The 6-2, 195-pound forward returns to the Gulls with 5-7=12 points in 29 games with San Diego this season. Acquired from Minnesota with Andrej Sustr and a 2025 fourth-round selection for John Klingberg March 3, 2023, the Brooklyn, N.Y. native has scored 21-28=49 points and 52 penalty minutes (PIM) in 99 career AHL games.