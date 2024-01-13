Ducks Mourn the Loss of Longtime Scout Glen Cochrane

MicrosoftTeams-image (94)

The Anaheim Ducks family today mourns the loss of longtime NHL player, coach and scout Glen Cochrane. Glen was diagnosed in 2023 with cancer and fought valiantly before succumbing to the disease this morning. Glen spent the last 17 years with the Ducks, primarily scouting across Western Canada, following a 10-year coaching career at the junior and minor league levels.

“Glen was one of the finest people in hockey, one of the fiercest competitors I ever played against and an integral part of our staff,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “We will miss his character, humor and never-ending positive attitude greatly as we mourn his loss with his loving family.”

Born in Kamloops, British Columbia and raised in Cranbrook (B.C.), Cochrane played in the NHL from 1978-89, appearing in 411 games.

Glen is survived by his wife, Joan, and three daughters, Shelby, Paige and Tegan.

