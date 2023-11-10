Ducks Host 15th Annual Reading is the Goal Day at Betsy Ross Elementary in Anaheim

It was a celebration of literacy and hockey at Betsy Ross Elementary in Anaheim this week as the campus welcomed the Anaheim Ducks for the club’s 15th annual Reading is the Goal Day.

The festivities began in the morning as 45 volunteers from the Ducks organization, including Ducks staff members, Power Players and Street Team members, visited each of preschool through sixth grade classrooms. The visits included reading to the students and sharing the importance of literacy and education through question and answer sessions. The students also received Ducks-themed giveaways such as t-shirts, beanies and rally towels.

As a participant in the Ducks S.C.O.R.E. (Scholastic Curriculum of Recreation & Education) Program for more than a decade, Betsy Ross Elementary was rewarded with the daylong event as a result of the school’s longtime partnership with Ducks S.C.O.R.E. and their continued commitment to the Reading is the Goal initiative.

With 900 students, Betsy Ross Elementary is the largest school in the Anaheim Elementary School District and is also home to Special Day Classes (SDC) and Dual Language Immersion (DLI). Principal Shawnna Derache said there was so much excitement surrounding the event that Reading is the Goal Day produced the highest student attendance rate so far for the school year.

“It’s just been fantastic,” said Derache. “They love the hockey and they love the reading. There’s a whole new generation of Ducks fans at this school.”

Provided to more than 10,000 students across 350 Southern California classrooms during the 2023-2024 academic year, Reading is the Goal is a free program designed to encourage and reward fourth grade students for the commitment to reading over a 30-day period.

“As a principal and in education, we want our kids to be lifelong readers and lovers of reading,” Derache said. “So anything that we can do, anything that we can bring in from the community to support that, is fantastic. And what better way than a sports team to be showing that. It’s just one more way to get kids excited about reading.”