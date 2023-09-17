News Feed

Ducks vs. Avalanche Rookie Faceoff Live Stream

Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23

Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details

McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center

Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium

Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13

Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings

Beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season, Goettl will serve as the presenting sponsor of Ducks Stream, the most comprehensive audio network in the NHL

Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo

SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts

'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut

Ducks Sign Goaltender Stalock to One-Year Contract

Ducks, All-Star Winger Terry Agree to Terms on Seven-Year Contract

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule & Giveaway Schedule

Etem Swaps Skates for Headset in Joining Ducks Audio Booth

'He Knows How to Win': Gaucher Emerges as Future Leader of Young Ducks

Ducks to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Recap: Ducks Fall 5-3 to Colorado in Rookie Faceoff

By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

Carey Terrance, Nathan Gaucher and Nikita Nesterenko scored, but the Ducks fell to 1-1 in the 2023 Rookie Faceoff tournament with a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche today at City National Arena.

The loss, just Anaheim's second in regulation at the tournament since 2016, dropped the Ducks to 13-2-3 during that span.

Gaucher and Nesterenko scored power-play goals for Anaheim, giving the Ducks three goals on the man advantage and one shorthanded goal through two games.

Gage Alexander took the loss in net for Anaheim with 17 saves.

Despite the setback, the Ducks conceded just 22 shots on net and have now allowed a tournament-low 49 heading to Monday's finale.

Armed with a deep prospect pool, Anaheim elected to shuffle its lineup from Friday's win over Vegas, inserting 2023 draft picks Konnor Smith, Rodwin Dionicio and Vojtech Port on defense.

Terrance opened the scoring for Anaheim midway through the first period, fighting off two Colorado defenders to win the race to Ben King's rebound and backhanding the bouncing puck over Avalanche netminder Ivan Zhigalov's shoulder.

The middle frame saw all sorts of back-and-forth action, with Colorado striking three times in the first five minutes of the period on goals by Ivan Ivan, Owen Allard and Ryan Sandelin, while Anaheim responded with a pair of power-play markers.

Gaucher's scored Anaheim's initial tally on the man advantage, finding open space in the slot and shoveling home a loose puck before before Zhigalov could get set.

Nesterenko scored minutes later on another broken play in the slot, swatting a rebound chance from the right faceoff circle home for Anaheim's third power-play goal of the tournament.

Nesterenko has points in each of Anaheim's first two tournament games (1-1=2). Acquired from Minnesota at last season's trade deadline, Nesterenko scored his first NHL goal with the Ducks last season and appeared in nine NHL games.

Colorado went right back ahead though a few shifts later with what would prove to be the game-winning goal, when defenseman Jeremy Hanzel beat Alexander off the rush on right wing. 

Ivan hit the empty net with 1:22 to seal the Colorado victory.

The Ducks conclude their 2023 Rookie Faceoff schedule Monday afternoon (12:30 p.m.) against the Los Angeles Kings at City National Arena.