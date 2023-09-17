Recap: Ducks Fall 5-3 to Colorado in Rookie Faceoff

Carey Terrance, Nathan Gaucher and Nikita Nesterenko scored, but the Ducks fell to 1-1 in the 2023 Rookie Faceoff tournament with a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche today at City National Arena.

The loss, just Anaheim's second in regulation at the tournament since 2016, dropped the Ducks to 13-2-3 during that span.

Gaucher and Nesterenko scored power-play goals for Anaheim, giving the Ducks three goals on the man advantage and one shorthanded goal through two games.

Gage Alexander took the loss in net for Anaheim with 17 saves.

Despite the setback, the Ducks conceded just 22 shots on net and have now allowed a tournament-low 49 heading to Monday's finale.

Armed with a deep prospect pool, Anaheim elected to shuffle its lineup from Friday's win over Vegas, inserting 2023 draft picks Konnor Smith, Rodwin Dionicio and Vojtech Port on defense.

Terrance opened the scoring for Anaheim midway through the first period, fighting off two Colorado defenders to win the race to Ben King's rebound and backhanding the bouncing puck over Avalanche netminder Ivan Zhigalov's shoulder.