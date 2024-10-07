Ducks Claim Goaltender Reimer off Waivers from Buffalo

Gibson placed on Injured Reserve (appendectomy) and Clang assigned to San Diego

REIMERWEB 1

The Ducks have claimed goaltender James Reimer off waivers from the Buffalo Sabres. In addition, goaltender John Gibson has been placed on Injured Reserve (appendectomy) and goaltender Calle Clang has been assigned to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Reimer, 36 (3/15/88), has appeared in 501 career NHL games in 14 seasons, posting a 215-177-63 record with 30 shutouts, a 2.88 goals-against average (GAA) and .910 save percentage (SV%) with Detroit, San Jose, Carolina, Florida and Toronto. Among active NHL goaltenders, Reimer’s 215 wins rank 10th while his 30 shutouts rank ninth. In 2023-24 with Detroit, Reimer posted an 11-8-2 record with 2 shutouts, a 3.11 GAA and .904 SV% in 25 games (20 starts), his 10th NHL season with a winning record.

The 6-2, 200-pound goaltender was originally selected by Toronto in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft. A native of Morweena, Manitoba, Reimer represented Canada at two World Championships (2011 and 2014) posting a combined 7-1 record with a 2.13 GAA and .915 in eight tournament games.

