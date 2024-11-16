Ducks Announce Injury Updates on Four Players

Injury updates 11.15.24

The Ducks have announced the following injury updates:

  • Ducks forward Robby Fabbri underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Friday morning, performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brian Schulz. Fabbri is expected to be out 6-8 weeks.
  • Defenseman Cam Fowler is out 2-4 weeks with an upper-body injury.
  • Center Mason McTavish is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
  • Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen suffered an upper-body injury Wednesday vs. Vegas. He will miss tonight's game and be evaluated by team doctors this evening.

