Frost scores twice, Flames hand Ducks 5th straight loss

Joel Farabee and Matvei Gridin each had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Strome also scored for the Flames (32-36-8), who had lost their previous two games by combined score of 15-5. Kevin Bahl had two assists, and Devin Cooley made 36 saves.

Beckett Sennecke, Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish scored for the Ducks (41-31-5), who have lost five in a row (0-4-1). Ville Husso made 15 saves.

Sennecke gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 10:11 of the first period. He caught a stretch pass from Jackson LaCombe in stride into the neutral zone, split the defense and powered to the net. Cooley stopped the initial shot, but Sennecke was able to backhand the rebound between his legs and across the goal line.

Farabee tied it 1-1 on a breakaway at 13:24, taking a stretch pass from Gridin and roofing a backhander over Husso's glove.

The Ducks outshot the Flames 16-6 in the opening period.

Strome, who was traded to Calgary by Anaheim on March 6 for a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, put the Flames ahead 2-1 at 1:20 of the second period. He snuck behind the defense for a short breakaway and snapped a bouncing puck under Husso's glove and off his right pad before it trickled over the goal line.

Gridin made it 3-1 at 7:49 when he tapped in a pass from Farabee into an open net to finish a short 2-on-1 rush.

Frost increased the lead to 4-1, sliding a wrist shot five-hole while on a breakaway at 18:44 for his 20th of the season.

Carlsson cut the deficit to 4-2 at 7:49 of the third period. Calgary defenseman Zach Whitecloud deflected Carlsson's attempted centering pass back to him, and he roofed the puck over a sprawling Cooley from in front.

McTavish brought the Ducks to within 4-3 with a power-play goal at 9:51. He collected Alex Killorn's pass from below the goal line, skated into the right circle and buried a snap shot that went in off Cooley's left shoulder.

Frost secured the 5-3 final with an empty-net goal at 18:49.