Granlund scores twice, Ducks edge Canucks to extend lead in Pacific

Mason McTavish broke a tie early in the third period, and Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist for the Ducks (40-27-4), who won their third straight and extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1). Leo Carlsson and Chris Kreider each had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 27 saves.

Anaheim extended its first-place lead in the Pacific Division to five points over the Edmonton Oilers and six on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk scored, and Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson each had two assists for the Canucks (21-41-8), who have lost three in a row and 13 of their past 16 (3-10-3). Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.

McTavish put the Ducks ahead 4-3 at 5:45 of the third off a rush he led up the ice, taking a short return pass from Jackson LaCombe and firing a quick shot over Lankinen’s glove from the left dot for his first goal in 15 games.

Troy Terry scored into an empty net with five seconds remaining for the 5-3 final.

DeBrusk’s power-play goal gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 5:45 of the first period, taking a pass down low to Dostal’s left and sweeping a forehand back into the middle and just inside the far post past the goalie’s right pad. It was his first goal in eight games.

Killorn tied it 1-1 at 5:26 of the second period after being sent in alone from the left face-off dot by Carlson, pulling the puck across to his backhand before lifting it past Lankinen’s glove.

Granlund gave Anaheim a 2-1 lead at 7:50 after Carlsson’s low shot from outside the right face-off dot bounced off Lankinen and straight up and over the goalie before Granlund knocked it in out of the air behind him.

Boeser tied it 2-2 on the power play at 13:13 shortly after a Hronek slap shot knocked the blade out of Ryan Poehling’s skate. Hronek got the puck back up high and faked another slap shot that got Poehling to drop, then skated around him inside the top of the right circle before passing back across to Boeser at the bottom of the left circle for a quick shot past a sliding Dostal. Pettersson had the secondary assist, his 300th assist and 500th point in his 533rd NHL game.

Granlund’s power-play goal put the Ducks back ahead 3-2 at 1:01 of the third period. Anaheim only had one shot on goal during a 5-on-3 for 1:35 that started late in the second period, but Granlund scored before the second penalty expired. He converted on a quick shot off his own rebound from the right hash mark after Lankinen got a glove on his initial attempt, only to have it pop out back to Granlund.

Drew O'Connor tied it 3-3 at 2:22, converting a rebound from the right hash mark after Dostal made the initial save off an Evander Kane shot on a 3-on-2 rush.