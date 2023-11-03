A Closer Look: Sam Carrick

After some short stints in the NHL and time as captain of the San Diego Gulls of the AHL, Sam Carrick was given a full-time role with the Ducks two seasons ago, and he's made the most of it. The 31-year-old grinder had a career-high 11 goals in 64 games with Anaheim in 2021-22 and he's been a mainstay on the Ducks' forward corps ever since.

Carrick's brother Trevor is a member of the Ducks organization, currently playing with the Gulls. Along with their brother Josh, they own Carrick Bros. Maple, a collection of maple syrup, maple water, granulated maple sugar and maple cream. The family farm is located in South Algonquin, Ontario.

Nickname(s): Sammy, Rickers



Favorite off-day activity: Golf



Favorite musical artist: Zach Bryan



Favorite movie: Happy Gilmore



Favorite TV show: Trailer Park Boys



Celebrity crush: Mila Kunis



If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be: A maple syrup farmer



Favorite current (or former) Duck: Ryan Getzlaf



Favorite cheat meal: Poutine



One food you will not eat: Lamb



Best thing about being a professional hockey player: Being part of a team



Go-to karaoke song: Picture by Kid Rock



The most trouble you ever got in when you were a kid: Paintballing neighbor's house



Hero growing up: Grandpa



What you bought after you signed your first pro contract: Flat screen TV



If you had a personal goal song: Cowboy by Kid Rock



If you could have a superpower: The ability to go back in time



Phone's screensaver/background photo: My family