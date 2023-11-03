News Feed

Ducks Reassign Stalock, Assign Luneau on a Conditioning Loan

Ducks Recall Stalock from San Diego

Dostal Named NHL Rookie of the Month for October

Preview: Ducks Open Five-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Coyotes

Recap: Ducks Clinch Perfect Road Trip with Last-Minute Win over Penguins

Preview: Ducks Aim for Perfect Road Trip Tonight in Pittsburgh

Recap: Vatrano Gets Another Hat Trick as Ducks Win Third Straight

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Third Straight Win Today in Philly

Recap: McTavish's OT Winner Clinches Comeback Victory in Boston

Ducks to Host Día De Muertos Celebration Wednesday, Nov. 1

Preview: Ducks Look for Revenge Tonight in Boston

Ducks Recall Defenseman Hagg from AHL San Diego

Ducks Earn First Road Victory of the Season on Vatrano Game-Winner in OT

Ducks to Host 5K Run Presented By Arrowhead Water Sunday

Preview: Ducks Begin Season's First Road Trek Tonight in Columbus

A Closer Look: Max Jones

Recap: Ducks Give Boston a Battle in 3-1 Defeat at Honda Center

Preview: Plum Jerseys Return as Ducks Battle Bruins at Honda Center

A Closer Look: Sam Carrick

After some short stints in the NHL and time as captain of the San Diego Gulls of the AHL, Sam Carrick was given a full-time role with the Ducks two seasons ago, and he's made the most of it. The 31-year-old grinder had a career-high 11 goals in 64 games with Anaheim in 2021-22 and he's been a mainstay on the Ducks' forward corps ever since. 

Carrick's brother Trevor is a member of the Ducks organization, currently playing with the Gulls. Along with their brother Josh, they own Carrick Bros. Maple, a collection of maple syrup, maple water, granulated maple sugar and maple cream. The family farm is located in South Algonquin, Ontario. 

Nickname(s): Sammy, Rickers
 
Favorite off-day activity: Golf
 
Favorite musical artist: Zach Bryan
 
Favorite movie: Happy Gilmore
 
Favorite TV show: Trailer Park Boys
 
Celebrity crush: Mila Kunis
 
If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be: A maple syrup farmer
 
Favorite current (or former) Duck: Ryan Getzlaf
 
Favorite cheat meal: Poutine
 
One food you will not eat: Lamb
 
Best thing about being a professional hockey player: Being part of a team
 
Go-to karaoke song: Picture by Kid Rock
 
The most trouble you ever got in when you were a kid: Paintballing neighbor's house
 
Hero growing up: Grandpa
 
What you bought after you signed your first pro contract: Flat screen TV
 
If you had a personal goal song: Cowboy by Kid Rock
 
If you could have a superpower: The ability to go back in time
 
Phone's screensaver/background photo: My family