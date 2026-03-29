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POST-GAME VIDEOS
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Full Highlights: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2
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Devils Post-Game Interviews: Keefe | Brown | Siegenthaler
Devils Handed Familiar Fate in Carolina | GAME STORY
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Devils had a strong showing in the opening 20 minutes against the Hurricanes, weathering any pressure from Carolina and jumping out to a 1-0 lead, before the Hurricanes stormed back in a decisive way. A couple of lost puck battles in the second period swung the momentum against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night, leading to a 5-2 loss for New Jersey.
Timo Meier gave the Devils a 1-0 lead after the opening frame, but Carolina answered with a surge, scoring three unanswered goals in the second.
"There's no question that our bench sank a little bit once they scored that first goal," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "And it's more so just the opponent. You know how hard it is to score. You've got the lead. You've given them life. The crowd's come alive. So it's all of that."
With just 18 seconds remaining on a Lenni Hämeenaho tripping penalty, Nikolaj Ehlers got the Hurricanes on the board with a power-play goal. That goal sparked a run of three goals in just over five minutes, with Jackson Blake and Jordan Staal adding to the scoreboard.
"That’s a bit of a theme that can go on with this team, and it’s going to be a big part of the growth and development of this group," veteran Connor Brown said. "Things like that, a goal like that on the power play, we can’t spiral. One mistakes can’t lead into 10 and we can’t go up from up 1-nothing to down 3-1 in a quick stretch like that.
"That’s not only the story of tonight but that’s happened a few too many times throughout the season and that’s kind of where we’re at where we’re at."
Shane Gostisbhere extended Carolina's lead in the third to 4-1, and Seth Jarvis added an empty net goal to make it 5-1.
Evgenii Dadonov scored the Devils' second goal, his first of the season, with just 23 seconds remaining.
Here are some observations from the game:
• Nico Hischier’s 30th assist of the season kicked off a terrific sequence on Meier’s goal. Along the wall, Hischier fired a stretch pass to Dawson Mercer, springing both Mercer and Meier in behind the Hurricanes.
With no clear lane to the net, Mercer held onto the puck and waited for the trailing Meier, keeping his eyes locked on goal to force Bussi to stay with him. Rather than shooting, Mercer slipped a no-look pass across to Meier, who was driving the far post.
That left Meier with a near-open net, as Bussi had already committed to Mercer, and forced to stretch to cover Meier’s side, unsuccessfully.
• Meier’s 1-0 goal gave the Devils their first lead after one period in Raleigh since the 2017-18 season. The last time the Devils had a lead in Raleigh was Feb. 18, 2018. To put things in perspective, that was the rookie season for bot hNico Hischier and Jesper Bratt.
• New Jersey's power play went 0-for-3 against the Canes.
• The Devils were outshot 15 to 5 in the second period.
• Dawson Mercer suited up in his 400th NHL game. He has not missed a single game since starting his NHL career on October 15, 2021. Mercer has one more game to tie the Devils' Iron Man record, set by Travis Zajac, who played in 401 straight, between October 26, 2006, and April 10, 2011. Mercer will only have to wait a few hours to tie the record, with the Devils hosting the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.
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WHAT'S NEXT
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The Devils are back home with a quick turnaround to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.