Devils Handed Familiar Fate in Carolina | GAME STORY

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Devils had a strong showing in the opening 20 minutes against the Hurricanes, weathering any pressure from Carolina and jumping out to a 1-0 lead, before the Hurricanes stormed back in a decisive way. A couple of lost puck battles in the second period swung the momentum against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night, leading to a 5-2 loss for New Jersey.

Timo Meier gave the Devils a 1-0 lead after the opening frame, but Carolina answered with a surge, scoring three unanswered goals in the second.

"There's no question that our bench sank a little bit once they scored that first goal," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "And it's more so just the opponent. You know how hard it is to score. You've got the lead. You've given them life. The crowd's come alive. So it's all of that."

With just 18 seconds remaining on a Lenni Hämeenaho tripping penalty, Nikolaj Ehlers got the Hurricanes on the board with a power-play goal. That goal sparked a run of three goals in just over five minutes, with Jackson Blake and Jordan Staal adding to the scoreboard.

"That’s a bit of a theme that can go on with this team, and it’s going to be a big part of the growth and development of this group," veteran Connor Brown said. "Things like that, a goal like that on the power play, we can’t spiral. One mistakes can’t lead into 10 and we can’t go up from up 1-nothing to down 3-1 in a quick stretch like that.

"That’s not only the story of tonight but that’s happened a few too many times throughout the season and that’s kind of where we’re at where we’re at."

Shane Gostisbhere extended Carolina's lead in the third to 4-1, and Seth Jarvis added an empty net goal to make it 5-1.

Evgenii Dadonov scored the Devils' second goal, his first of the season, with just 23 seconds remaining.