Ivar Stenberg | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"Stenberg (5-11, 183) had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) this season, the fifth-most by an 18-year-old in the SHL and the most since Daniel Sedin (42) and Henrik Sedin (34) in 1998-99. He's an offensive dynamo who can drive play to create opportunities for others or finish chances and he's reliable defensively." Adam Kimelman/NHL.com

"Ivar’s puck skill, offensive instincts, hockey IQ and combo scoring-playmaking package are all high-end. He makes guys miss with the puck on his stick, beats goalies one-on-one with his handles regularly and has both a lethal wrister release and a confident one-timer that give him quick-strike ability and power-play pop alongside his control and vision on the half wall. He’s not an explosive skater, but he’s a good one who beats guys wide with speed, escapes pressure and is agile on cuts and changes of direction, building through his crossovers or forward strides to play to challenge the opposition. He’s also a heady passer and facilitator who sees the ice at a very advanced level, is creative, puts pucks into space and can pick teams apart on the power play when they focus too much on him. Off the puck, he has good offensive and defensive instincts to get open or cut off passes. He'll also make effort plays and hustle, and has worked to do both more consistently. Scott Wheeler/The Athletic

"Stenberg is an elite offensive winger who drives play through pace, skill, and vision. An agile skater with a high-end motor, he consistently finds open ice, attacks the middle, and protects pucks with strength beyond his size. He owns a dangerous release, elite patience, and high-end playmaking instincts. Competes physically, pressures effectively, and is often the most dangerous player on the ice. Projects as a top-line winger." Brandon Faust/The Pro Hockey Group/Puckmedia.com