Alberts Smits | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"Smits (6-3, 205) stands out in a crowded field of high-end defenseman because of how he's already proven himself against the highest level of competition. That includes two assists and an average ice time of 18:44 in four games for Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics despite the 18-year-old being the youngest player at the tournament. He's a strong skater, has a high-end offensive game and his maturity on and off the ice -- he left Latvia on his own to play in Finland at 13 -- makes him a possibility to play in the NHL as soon as next season." -AdamKimelman/NHL.com

"With Jukurit's junior team, he made highlight-reel plays with the puck on his stick in all of my viewings, showcasing high-end puck skill for a defender his size and playing keep-away inside the offensive zone whenever he decided to; frankly, I think how talented he is has flown under the radar a little in public sphere evaluations. He scored at an impressive clip with the pro club, too, and was a top player for Latvia at the World Juniors. He has legit hands for a 6-foot-3 D, both pulling pucks laterally and protecting them out wide, often with one hand on his stick. He has good size and a strong, pro frame that will continue to fill out. He's a good skater with well-above-average four-way mobility. He plays with a ton of confidence against his peers and has played with similar boldness even against men at times, while still defending to positive results" - Scott Wheeler/The Athletic:

"Alberts Šmits is one of the most noticeable players whenever he is on the ice from his defenseman position. On top of having a solid frame (6-foot-3, 205 pounds), the Latvian-born defenseman plays in one gear: wide open and with aggression. Šmits has no problem throwing his weight around when given the chance and can separate opponents from the puck when they are within striking distance. But, he also has the wherewithal to use his length to his advantage at the right time instead of taking himself out of a play by throwing a hit." Jordan Orth/The Hockey Writers