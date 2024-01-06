Siegenthaler is 'Opening the Door' For the Next Generation | FEATURE

The Devils defenseman is the first player of Thai descent in the NHL

SiegenthalerFeature
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

On Nov. 9, 2018, Jonas Siegenthaler made his National Hockey League debut as a member of the Washington Capitals. This moment is a special one for any hockey player; however, this debut will also go down in history. Siegenthaler, who is Swiss and Thai, became the first player of Thai descent to play in the NHL. Although he didn’t know he made history at the time of his debut, years later it’s still an incredibly special moment for the Devils defenseman.

“Playing your first NHL game was an unbelievable feeling,” Siegenthaler shared on making his debut. “I didn’t know at that time I was the first Thai NHL player. It was pretty special that I was the first one.”

Siegenthaler on growing up as a Thai hockey player

Siegenthaler’s mom, Nutchara, was born and raised in Thailand before moving to Switzerland for her studies, where she met Daniel, Siegenthaler’s dad. Jonas was born and raised in Switzerland but grew up with Thai influences in his daily life.

“My mom always cooked, she made some Thai dishes,” Siegenthaler explained. “I speak the language a little bit, but I understand a lot because she still talks in Thai with me.”

The Siegenthalers frequently went to Thailand to visit family and now Jonas’ parents have made the move permanently.

“We always had that summer break, big holidays, and we always went there for 3-4 weeks a year,” Siegenthaler said. “I try to go there maybe once a year now that my parents have moved down there full time. Delicious food, and the beach, it’s hard to beat.”

As a member of the Devils, Siegenthaler has become a role model for the community here in New Jersey. But his influence stretches further to the next generation of Thai players, showing that they too can play hockey. 

“I think just to open the door for kids,” Siegenthaler reflected. “If you think about Asia or Thailand and hockey it doesn’t really match. I think hockey is such a cool sport and if the kids look up to someone, a little kid wants to be like you, I think we’re here to open the door for them and show them hey look it’s possible and we’re here as well and we’ve made it.”

More News

DEVILS VS CANUCKS 1/6/24 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Host Canucks on API Night | PREVIEW
DEVILS VS BLACKHAWKS 1/5/24 GAME STORY

Devils Win Wild One Against Blackhawks | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS BLACKHAWKS 1/5/24 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs Blackhawks 2
Devils Continuing Hockey is for Everyone Legacy | BLOG

Devils Continuing Hockey is for Everyone Legacy | BLOG
Jack Hughes Named 2024 NHL All-Star | BLOG

Jack Hughes Named 2024 NHL All-Star | BLOG
A New Year | 10 TAKEAWAYS 1/4/23

A New Year | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS AT CAPITALS 1/3/24 GAME STORY

Three Multi-Goal Nights Send Devils to Victory in Washington | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT CAPITALS 1/3/24 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 6 at Capitals 3
Devils 2024 API Night | RELEASE

Devils to Host Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Night | RELEASE 
Clarke Recalled by Devils | BLOG

Clarke Recalled by Devils | BLOG
Smith Honors Grandparents with Help from Teammates | FEATURE

Smith to Honor Grandparents with Help from Teammates | FEATURE
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 1/2/23

Devils Hold First Practice of 2024 | NOTEBOOK
Hughes Named NHL's Third Star of Week | BLOG

Hughes Named NHL's Third Star of Week | BLOG
DEVILS AT BRUINS 12/30/23 GAME STORY

Devils Lose Lead in 2nd, Game to Bruins | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT BRUINS 12/30/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Bruins 5
Halonen Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Halonen Assigned to Utica | BLOG 
DEVILS AT SENATORS 12/29/23 GAME STORY

Devils Dominate Sens in Daws' Season Debut | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT SENATORS 12/29/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 6 at Senators 2