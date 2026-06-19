Chase Reid | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"Reid's skating is the foundation for his high-end all-around game. His 18 goals were fifth among Ontario Hockey League defensemen and his 48 points in 45 games were tied for 12th. The 18-year-old is committed to play at Michigan State next season, which should allow him to further develop his 6-2, 195-pound frame." Adam Kimelman/NHL.com

Reid is easily this year's top play-driving defenseman. He's the kind of player who is able to control the flow of the game from the moment he steps onto the ice, a factor that you cannot underestimate. Despite him missing 17 games with injury during a key stretch of the season, prospect pundits and team scouts alike got a good glimpse at exactly what he brings to the table, and there's little about him that isn't appealing. He's an incredible skater with elite hockey sense and the hands to support it." Hannah Stuart/Bleacher Report