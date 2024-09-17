Standouts from Prospects Challenge | FEATURE

The Devils concluded the 2024 Prospects Challenge at Buffalo’s LECOM Haborcenter Monday afternoon. New Jersey finished the tournament with a 2-1-0 record following a 9-1 win against Ottawa Friday, a 5-2 victory against Buffalo Saturday and a 6-4 setback to Boston Monday.

Here are a few of the players that really stood out in the tournament…

Chase Stillman

Perhaps the player that made the biggest impression during the tournament was Stillman. The Devils’ first-round pick (29th overall) in 2021 looked like a different player than he has in years past.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward did everything in the three games, scoring goals, setting up plays, playing with speed, being tenacious on the puck, hounding defensively, playing physical, playing with an edge, getting involved in post-whistle scrums. In year’s past, Stillman would catch your eye with a play here in there. But this time around, he did something on every shift that had a big impact. He was dominant.

Offensively, Stillman led the team with four goals and five points (though he arguably wasn’t credited for an assist that he had, so it should have been six points). He scored a goal from an impossible angle at the side of the net. He also scored a goal with some nice deke moves on a breakaway. Stillman’s forecheck pressure forced a turnover by the Sabres goaltender behind his net that allowed Stillman to score. He made a brilliant pass to Xavier Parent to set up a goal (though he wasn’t credited with an assist even though he clearly made the pass).

While the offense is great, a big reason the Devils drafted him was the intangibles that he provides. And he provided plenty. He levied a lot of hits and almost relished in taking the body. He was a frequenter of the opposing team’s crease. He was a pest to deal with at the net in both zones. Stillman provided a ton of energy, and his efforts were infectious down the lineup. Stillman wore an ‘A’ as alternate captain for a reason. And he provided leadership both on and off the ice.