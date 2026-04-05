No Lineup Changes Up Front as Devils Visit Habs | PREVIEW
Forward lines the same for the Devils as they look to rebound in Montreal
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (39-34-3) at MONTREAL CANADIENS (45-21-10)
New Jersey completes its back-to-back, home-and-home series against the Canadiens with a showdown in Montreal on Sunday night. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview presented by Blue Nail Exteriors and check back for the pre-game story.
HEAD COACH SHELDON KEEFE MEDIA AVAILABILITY
MONTREAL, QC - The Devils face a towering challenge against a Canadiens squad firing on all cylinders tonight in Montreal. The Habs enter tonight’s contest riding an eight-game winning streak and carrying immense momentum. To add even more fuel to the fire, the Canadiens officially clinched a playoff spot earlier today after the Detroit Red Wings lost their game.
With Montreal returning home after a dominant road trip, the atmosphere inside the Bell Centre is expected to be absolutely electric. Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe knows exactly the type of environment his team will be stepping into tonight and embraces the challenge ahead.
“I think it could be a preseason game in here, and you know what to expect in terms of atmosphere and energy and all that,” Keefe said ahead of the game. “But they got lots of reasons to be excited about their group. They've just been out on the road and had a dominant road trip, and so we're playing against a good hockey team, most importantly. But I think if we can feed off the atmosphere and the environment and enjoy all that part of it and compete at a high level, because we're certainly going to be challenged to.”
DEFENSIVE STRUCTURE
Despite a strong effort in Saturday's loss, there were noticeable areas where New Jersey struggled. Keefe identified key defensive lapses from the game tape that the team addressed in meetings this morning, focusing specifically on managing the rush and preventing Montreal from gaining early traction.
“I think some of the things that were a problem were I thought we gave up a little too much off the rush, a little too much speed at times,” Keefe explained. “At times got caught losing our F3 and not covering and not filling the middle of the ice. We talked about that this morning. Those are the types of things that certainly lead to chances, but they lead to momentum, which as you just alluded to, with the atmosphere in here, as that momentum builds and the energy rises, it can become a lot to deal with. So the more sound that we can be defensively when the puck gets into their hands, it can help take away some of that momentum.”
DEVILS LOOK TO GENERATE MORE CHANCES
Offensively, New Jersey put together several connected shifts against their Saturday opponent by efficiently navigating the neutral zone. Replicating that success tonight will be vital.
“I thought we got through the neutral zone quite well,” Keefe noted. “They were above the puck a lot with lots of numbers, but I thought that we managed that. We didn't force the play and turn it over. We made plays in terms of freezing them in the middle of the rink and finding some speed in the wide lanes. So that allowed us to enter with control a lot and get to these spots I'm talking about, and then we just got to find ways to get to their net, to get on the inside a little bit more, and that would be the next piece offensively, which I thought, again, took us a little bit too long to get to last night. So we got to have that mindset from the start tonight.”
Getting to the interior and generating high-danger chances is a clear priority for the coaching staff.
“That's going to be a big part of it. And then offensively, we've got to do a better job of getting people to the inside when shots are arriving a lot quicker,” Keefe added. “We were a second late last night. We got to be more urgent to recognize when shots are going to be taken and have that mentality of just getting to the interior of the ice. I thought we did a lot of things well to get to those spots, but not enough at the finish.”
LINEUP REMAINING THE SAME
Regarding the lineup, Keefe confirmed he plans to maintain his bottom-six forward group, relying on combinations that have provided steady depth.
“Going to stay with them,” Keefe said. “I just don't see many options there, frankly. I like what McLaughlin and (Brian) Halonen brought yesterday, actually. They didn't get a lot of minutes. Jack playing the way that he is right now and seemingly can play forever, it's hard to use the depth. But I thought those guys did a nice job with the shifts they had, defended hard. And the Glass line, I think they had some chances of their own yesterday. So on the road here, becomes a little bit more of a challenge. We'll monitor it throughout, see if we need to maybe take some guys from the top two lines and move them around a little bit. But in terms of the bottom six, I like that mix as it is right now.”
Managing ice time for the fourth line remains an ongoing balancing act, primarily due to the heavy lifting from the top lines.
“It's an interesting question. I think you never really want to have any of your guys below 10 minutes,” Keefe detailed after Halonen (5:56) and McLaughlin (4:34) were limited Saturday. “I think ideally, special teams become a factor, but I think every situation is different.
"Jack is such a beast on his own because he can seemingly play forever. His engine is so high, and he has so much confidence right now, and he's standing up on the bench a lot. He's wanting to be out there. So when he's giving you the signs as a coach that he's fresh and he wants to be on the ice, it's hard to not get him out there. And then obviously, we've been getting scored on a lot on our fourth line, and that in itself makes it difficult to trust them and get them out there in different spots, which is why we've changed the mix a little. But I think you never want to see any of your guys below 10 minutes, and we've been that pretty consistently for a good stretch here now. I don't necessarily see it changing, frankly, the way that it's been going with Gritsyuk being out and Jack and Nico's lines playing the way they have.”
THE SCOOP
The Devils quickly shift gears and head across the border to face the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Sunday night, wrapping up a home-and-home weekend back-to-back. New Jersey arrives in Quebec looking to exact some revenge after falling to the Canadiens 4-3 in a hard-fought shootout at Prudential Center on Saturday evening.
New Jersey now sits at 39-34-3 on the season. Despite Saturday's shootout loss, the Devils showed resilience by erasing a 3-0 deficit to force extra time. Jack Hughes and Timo Meier continued to drive the offense for New Jersey, with both forwards tallying a goal and an assist in the losing effort to help secure a hard-earned point.
The Canadiens, meanwhile, head back to home ice riding a massive eight-game winning streak. Montreal boasts a stellar 45-21-10 record (100 points) and sits comfortably in second place in the Atlantic Division. They've been one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference since the Olympic break and are actively pushing to lock up home-ice advantage for the first round.
Canadiens young stars Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov both found the back of the net in Saturday's matchup, while Cole Caufield added two assists and remains one goal shy of 50. For New Jersey, Jack Hughes remains the primary offensive engine, and he'll be leaned on heavily to spark the group on Sunday as the Devils try to snap Montreal's surging streak.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Since the Olympic break, Jack Hughes has 32 points (12g-20a) in 19 games. That includes a hat trick and a career-high five-point game.
Canadiens: Cole Caufield is sitting on 49 goals for the season and looks to break the 50-goal mark for the first time in his career. He has points in 11 of his past 12 games for 21 total (12g-9a). That includes two assists against New Jersey Saturday night, and a hat trick/five-point game against the NY Islanders.
INJURIES
Devils:
Gritsyuk (undisclosed)
Pesce (lower body)
Noesen (knee)
MacEwen (upper body)
Canadiens:
Texier (undisclosed)
Carrier (upper body)
Dach (upper body)
Laine (abdomen)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 6 vs. Montreal, W 4-3 OT
- Apr. 4 vs. Montreal, L 4-3 SO
- Apr. 5 at Montreal
STATS LEADERS
|
DEVILS
|
CANADIENS
|
GOALS
|
Hischier, 26
|
Caufield, 49
|
ASSISTS
|
Bratt, 46
|
Suzuki, 67
|
POINTS
|
J.Hughes, 68
|
Suzuki, 94
GAME NOTES
- The Devils and Canadiens meet for the third and final time this season.
- Jack Hughes has recorded 23 career points (8g-15a) in 14 games against Montreal, which marks his most career points against a non-divisional opponent.
- The Devils are 33-9-2 when scoring three or more goals this season.
- Devils captain Nico Hischier won 22 of 31 faceoffs (71%) against the Canadiens Saturday night.