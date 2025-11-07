Devils Pull Off Miraculous Comeback Win v. Habs | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils pulled off a miraculous 4-3 overtime comeback victory against the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night at Prudential Center.

New Jersey trailed late in the third period when Timo Meier evened the score with just 1:10 remaining in regulation with an extra attacker on the ice to force OT. Jesper Bratt finished the comeback by scoring at 1:33 into the extra session on a breakaway.

The Devils had a 2-1 lead entering the third period on goals from Cody Glass and Ondrej Palat. But a pair of Canadiens goals from Jake Evans and Oliver Kapanen gave Montreal a 3-2 lead before the late Devils comeback.

"The plan was to hold the lead going into the third, but that's sports," defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler said. "It's always up and down. We never gave up. We tied it at the end and in the end we won it in overtime."

“This is a nice one to win,” Meier said. “It just showed us as a team the fine line of being in the lead and what we can’t do that gives the other team momentum and chances to score goals. I think that was a good example in this game and we saw what we need to do to be successful and the things that don’t allow us to be successful.”

New Jersey is the first team in the NHL to win 10 games. The Devils remain undefeated at home this year, improving to 6-0-0 at the Rock.

“It’s a great start (at home),” Bratt said. “We want to be a hard team to play against in this building. We want to have good momentum playing here. For the start of the season, we’re really enjoying playing in this building in front of our own fans. So far, we’ve created a tough place to win against us in. We want to continue that.”

Montreal, which also received a goal from Kirby Dach, suffered its first OT loss of the season (5-0-1).