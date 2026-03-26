Gritsyuk Out, Creating Opportunity for Hameenaho and Dadonov | PREVIEW
Devils face tough test against red-hot Nashville Predators who have won five straight
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (36-32-2) at NASHVILLE PREDATORS (34-28-9)
The Devils continue their five-game road trip with the second of three games against teams in the South. Puck drop is 8:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview presented by Shovlin Mattress Factory and check back after morning skate for the pre-game story.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NASHVILLE, TN - The Devils arrive in Nashville with confidence and a challenge waiting.
After a strong stretch that has seen New Jersey go 4-1-0 in its last five games, the team continues its road trip tonight against a Predators group riding a five-game winning streak and pushing hard in the Western Conference playoff race, now in a spot.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe expects a heavy test.
“They’re a team that spends a lot of time in the offensive zone,” Keefe said. “They really wear you down. They push out of their zone with lots of speed, they forecheck extremely well… one of the best teams in the league in sustaining pressure.”
For the Devils, managing that pressure starts with execution.
“It’s a big part of the game for us to manage, break out well, slow down their forecheck, and get onto their half of the ice,” Keefe said.
LINEUP ADJUSTMENT
New Jersey will have to do it without Arseny Gritsyuk, who did not skate after being injured last game in Dalals and is now considered week-to-week.
“He’s not going to be available this week,” Keefe said.
The absence creates a ripple effect, particularly for a line that has found chemistry in recent weeks.
“He brings so much… when he gets a puck, he’s going to skate it through the neutral zone and make a play,” Keefe said.
Cody Glass echoed that sentiment.
“It’s tough… especially losing a goal scorer in the bottom six,” Glass said. “But it’s an opportunity for someone else to step up.”
That opportunity will go to Evgenii Dadonov, who draws back into the lineup, while Lenni Hämeenaho steps into a bigger role — including time on the second power play unit.
Keefe sees it as a chance for continued growth.
“He’s a very smart player… positionally he’s in the right spots,” Keefe said of Hämeenaho. “When he gets the puck, he’s going to make a good decision… and he has the ability to shoot it.”
Lineup looks to be as follows:
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Bratt - Hughes - Brown
Dadonov - Glass - Hameenaho
Cotter - Bjugstad - Tsyplakov
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Kovacevic
Dillon - Nemec
Markstrom was in the starter's net and is expected to get the nod between the pipes.
BUILDING IDENTITY
Even with the lineup change, the Devils feel their game will remain trending in the right direction.
“I think we’re playing better,” Glass said. “Guys are buying into roles… we have that swagger now. We’re clicking at both ends.”
That confidence has shown up in results — and in how the team is playing.
The Devils have leaned into a more connected, consistent approach, one that has allowed their depth to contribute while easing the burden on top players like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier.
“If it’s not scoring, it’s playing against top lines… taking a little bit of the load off,” Glass said.
RESPECT ACROSS THE ICE
On the other side, Predators head coach Andrew Brunette has a unique perspective on Jack Hughes.
Having previously coached him in New Jersey, Brunette has seen Hughes’ development up close and he believes the Devils forward has taken another step.
“Jack’s great… I’m really, really happy for him,” Brunette said. “Scoring that big goal, I think that probably jumpstarted him into coming back and feeling really good about himself.”
Brunette pointed to both the mental and physical side of Hughes’ growth, especially after navigating injuries over the past couple of seasons.
“He’s gone through some things this year… with his injuries the last couple years,” Brunette said. “I think that was probably the boost he needed.”
What stands out most, though, is Hughes’ competitiveness and approach to the game.
“He’s highly competitive. He’s a gamer. He’s not afraid,” Brunette said.
It’s a combination that has fueled his recent surge.
Hughes enters the night on a six-game point streak, playing with confidence and driving offense for the Devils as they continue to push forward.
For Brunette, it’s no surprise to see.
“He’s a pleasure to coach,” he said. “You’re always happy to see guys you were a part of their growth… to see him score that kind of goal and the way he behaves himself day to day. He just loves hockey.”
That passion, paired with his skill and confidence, has him trending in the right direction — even if Brunette wouldn’t mind seeing a quieter night.
“I think he’s on a little bit of a high from that big goal,” Brunette said. “Hopefully he slows down a little bit tonight.
THE SCOOP
A fast start sparked a win in Dallas. Now the Devils look to keep it rolling in Nashville.
New Jersey continues its three-game southern swing of a five-game road trip on Thursday night, taking on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena with momentum building at the right time.
The Devils are coming off a 6-4 win over the Stars on Tuesday, powered by a four-goal first period that set the tone early and showcased the team’s offensive upside.
That game is part of a strong recent stretch. New Jersey enters Thursday at 36-32-2 (74 points), having gone 4-1-0 in its last five and 7-3-0 over its last 10.
At the center of it all is Jack Hughes.
Hughes brings a six-game point streak (5-7—12) into the matchup, continuing to drive the Devils’ offense, while Jesper Bratt has matched that consistency with a six-game run of his own (4-5—9).
The challenge only gets tougher Thursday.
Nashville enters riding a five-game winning streak and sitting at 34-28-9 (77 points), firmly in the Western Conference playoff mix. The Predators have been just as sharp as the Devils of late, going 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, and they’ve been especially strong on home ice with a 20-13-3 record at Bridgestone Arena.
Filip Forsberg leads the way for Nashville and carries a five-game point streak (5-7—12) into the contest. He’s backed by a deep veteran core that includes Ryan O’Reilly (66 points) and Steven Stamkos, who leads the team with 35 goals.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Jack Hughes has 12 points in his last six games and eight goals in his last eight as he's on a complete tear. Jack and Jesper Bratt are both on six-game point streaks, combining for 21 points over that stretch.
Predators: Filip Forsberg has been on fire for the Predators. In his last five games, he has five goals and 12 points. Steven Stamkos has done most of his production since late November. He leads the NHL in goals, tied with Cole Caufield since November 24 with 31 in 50 games. He also has goals in each of his last three contests.
INJURIES
Devils:
Pesce (lower body)
Noesen (knee)
MacEwen (upper body)
Gritsyuk (undisclosed)
Predators:
Fully healthy
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Jan. 29 vs. Nashville, W 3-2 (OT)
- Mar. 26 at Nashville
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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PREDATORS
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GOALS
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Hischier, 24
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Stamkos, 35
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ASSISTS
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Bratt, 39
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O'Reilly, 42
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POINTS
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J.Hughes, Bratt, 57
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O'Reilly, 66
GAME NOTES
- Since the Olympic break, Jack Hughes is tied for fifth in the NHL in scoring with 21 points, one behind Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. He's also tied for eighth in goals with eight.
- Hughes is also making his case as one of the NHL's three stars of the month for March. He's third in points in March with 18 and broken down to points per game, he's second at 1.80 behind only Nikita Kucherov.
- The Devils are 22-0-0 when leading after two periods, while Nashville is 15-2-4 — both teams close extremely well, but New Jersey has been perfect with a lead through 40 minutes.
- Nashville enters on a five-game winning streak (7-2-1 in last 10), while the Devils are 4-1-0 in their last five — both teams come in playing some of their best hockey of the season.
The Devils remain the least-penalized team in the NHL (7.2 PIM/game), facing a Predators power play ranked 10th (23.2%) and 6th at home (25.0%).
- New Jersey continues to defy shot-based trends, going 16-8-0 when outshot, while Nashville is stronger when controlling play (14-11-3 when outshooting opponents).
- The Devils dominate overtime (12-2 this season) compared to Nashville’s 9-9 record, and are also 4-0 in shootouts.