Gritsyuk Out, Creating Opportunity for Hameenaho and Dadonov | PREVIEW

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NASHVILLE, TN - The Devils arrive in Nashville with confidence and a challenge waiting.

After a strong stretch that has seen New Jersey go 4-1-0 in its last five games, the team continues its road trip tonight against a Predators group riding a five-game winning streak and pushing hard in the Western Conference playoff race, now in a spot.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe expects a heavy test.

“They’re a team that spends a lot of time in the offensive zone,” Keefe said. “They really wear you down. They push out of their zone with lots of speed, they forecheck extremely well… one of the best teams in the league in sustaining pressure.”

For the Devils, managing that pressure starts with execution.

“It’s a big part of the game for us to manage, break out well, slow down their forecheck, and get onto their half of the ice,” Keefe said.

LINEUP ADJUSTMENT

New Jersey will have to do it without Arseny Gritsyuk, who did not skate after being injured last game in Dalals and is now considered week-to-week.

“He’s not going to be available this week,” Keefe said.

The absence creates a ripple effect, particularly for a line that has found chemistry in recent weeks.

“He brings so much… when he gets a puck, he’s going to skate it through the neutral zone and make a play,” Keefe said.

Cody Glass echoed that sentiment.

“It’s tough… especially losing a goal scorer in the bottom six,” Glass said. “But it’s an opportunity for someone else to step up.”

That opportunity will go to Evgenii Dadonov, who draws back into the lineup, while Lenni Hämeenaho steps into a bigger role — including time on the second power play unit.

Keefe sees it as a chance for continued growth.

“He’s a very smart player… positionally he’s in the right spots,” Keefe said of Hämeenaho. “When he gets the puck, he’s going to make a good decision… and he has the ability to shoot it.”

Lineup looks to be as follows:

Meier - Hischier - Mercer

Bratt - Hughes - Brown

Dadonov - Glass - Hameenaho

Cotter - Bjugstad - Tsyplakov

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Hughes - Kovacevic

Dillon - Nemec

Markstrom was in the starter's net and is expected to get the nod between the pipes.

BUILDING IDENTITY

Even with the lineup change, the Devils feel their game will remain trending in the right direction.

“I think we’re playing better,” Glass said. “Guys are buying into roles… we have that swagger now. We’re clicking at both ends.”

That confidence has shown up in results — and in how the team is playing.

The Devils have leaned into a more connected, consistent approach, one that has allowed their depth to contribute while easing the burden on top players like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier.

“If it’s not scoring, it’s playing against top lines… taking a little bit of the load off,” Glass said.

RESPECT ACROSS THE ICE

On the other side, Predators head coach Andrew Brunette has a unique perspective on Jack Hughes.

Having previously coached him in New Jersey, Brunette has seen Hughes’ development up close and he believes the Devils forward has taken another step.

“Jack’s great… I’m really, really happy for him,” Brunette said. “Scoring that big goal, I think that probably jumpstarted him into coming back and feeling really good about himself.”

Brunette pointed to both the mental and physical side of Hughes’ growth, especially after navigating injuries over the past couple of seasons.

“He’s gone through some things this year… with his injuries the last couple years,” Brunette said. “I think that was probably the boost he needed.”

What stands out most, though, is Hughes’ competitiveness and approach to the game.

“He’s highly competitive. He’s a gamer. He’s not afraid,” Brunette said.

It’s a combination that has fueled his recent surge.

Hughes enters the night on a six-game point streak, playing with confidence and driving offense for the Devils as they continue to push forward.

For Brunette, it’s no surprise to see.

“He’s a pleasure to coach,” he said. “You’re always happy to see guys you were a part of their growth… to see him score that kind of goal and the way he behaves himself day to day. He just loves hockey.”

That passion, paired with his skill and confidence, has him trending in the right direction — even if Brunette wouldn’t mind seeing a quieter night.

“I think he’s on a little bit of a high from that big goal,” Brunette said. “Hopefully he slows down a little bit tonight.