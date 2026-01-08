Devils Aim to Bounce Back Against Penguins | PREVIEW
Four-game road trip continues with a stop in Pittsburgh
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (22-19-2) at PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (20-12-9)
The Devils continue their four-game road trip with a stop in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.
GAME DAY VIDEO
MORNING SKATE RECAP
THE SCOOP
The Devils have dropped their last two games, including a 9-0 setback against the New York Islanders on Tuesday. After practice on Wednesday, Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe had a measured response as his squad looks to bounce back from a tough outing.
“I thought we had really good discussions and meetings,” Keefe said. “You want to show that you care. Have the appropriate discussions. Some blunt conversation, take that in the right manner then take it to the ice and have a good practice, which is what we did.
"This is not my first crisis in my coaching career. And I don’t plan on wasting it. Today is an important day for me and for our group, and for the players themselves it’s just focusing on what you can control. Today was a good practice day. We get an opportunity tomorrow to get out and play."
Devils are 4-5-1 in their last 10 and sit three points out of the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. That spot just so happens to be occupied by their opponent, the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Pens have 49 points on the season, led by Sidney Crosby who has 24 goals and 47 points. At age 38, Crosby is on pace for 48 goals which would be the second highest total of his entire career. Pittsburgh has won five games in a row to claw back into a playoff position.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Jack Hughes has three points, all assists, in his last five games to lead the team in both categories.
Penguins: Sidney Crosby has four goals and five assists for nine points over the last five Penguins games.
INJURIES
Devils:
Nemec (undisclosed) - could return tonight
Dadonov (upper body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Penguins:
McGroarty (concussion)
Malkin (upper body)
Jones (lower body)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 8 vs. Penguins, 2-1 W (SO)
- Jan. 7 at Penguins
- Feb. 26 at Penguins
- Apr. 9 vs. Penguins
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
PENGUINS
GOALS
Meier & Hischier, 12
Crosby, 24
ASSISTS
Bratt, 24
Karlsson, 28
POINTS
Bratt, 33
Crosby, 47
GAME NOTES
- Sidney Crosby recently surpassed Mario Lemieux for the most points in Pittsburgh Penguins history on December 21, 2025 (1,724 points).
- Kris Letang skated in his 1,200th career game on January 1, 2026, marking the milestone by scoring the overtime winner against Detroit.
- Bryan Rust has recorded 34 points (18G-16A) in 41 career games against the Devils, which is his highest point total against any single opponent.
- Sidney Crosby has recorded 97 points (42G-55A) in 90 career games against New Jersey, which ranks first in scoring against the Devils among all active NHL players.
- Jesper Bratt has recorded 28 points (8G-20A) in 31 career games against the Pens. That's the second most among any opponents for Bratt.
- Nico Hischier currently ranks first in the NHL for face-off wins this season, with 495 wins as of January 7, 2026.