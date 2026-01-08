Devils Aim to Bounce Back Against Penguins | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils have dropped their last two games, including a 9-0 setback against the New York Islanders on Tuesday. After practice on Wednesday, Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe had a measured response as his squad looks to bounce back from a tough outing.

“I thought we had really good discussions and meetings,” Keefe said. “You want to show that you care. Have the appropriate discussions. Some blunt conversation, take that in the right manner then take it to the ice and have a good practice, which is what we did.

"This is not my first crisis in my coaching career. And I don’t plan on wasting it. Today is an important day for me and for our group, and for the players themselves it’s just focusing on what you can control. Today was a good practice day. We get an opportunity tomorrow to get out and play."

Devils are 4-5-1 in their last 10 and sit three points out of the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. That spot just so happens to be occupied by their opponent, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Pens have 49 points on the season, led by Sidney Crosby who has 24 goals and 47 points. At age 38, Crosby is on pace for 48 goals which would be the second highest total of his entire career. Pittsburgh has won five games in a row to claw back into a playoff position.