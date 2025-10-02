Devils, Rangers Expected to Dress Plenty of Vets at MSG | PREVIEW

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (2-2-1) at NEW YORK RANGERS (2-1-1)

New Jersey continues its preseason schedule with his second-last game tonight at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

You can watch on MSGSN & MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

The game is presented by Connections Personnel

PRE-GAME STORY

The Devils continue their preseason schedule with a game at MSG against the Rangers. In five exhibition schedule games so far, the Devils have won twice, lost twice and fallen in a shootout. In their last game action, they had two contests this past Sunday. One was a 3-2 shootout loss to the Capitals and the other was a 2-0 setback in Quebec City against the Ottawa Senators.

Jack Hughes is pacing the Devils in the preseason with four points (all assists) in two games. Arseny Gritsyuk, Brian Halonen and Simon Nemec are tied for second on the team with three points apiece.

Rangers opened their preseason schedule with a win over the Devils. They followed that up with a pair of losses to the Bruins and Islanders before defeating the Isles 3-2 in overtime in their most recent contest.

LINEUPS

Devils: On Monday, the Devils practiced following making cuts, trimming their camp roster by 16. Following that practice, head coach Sheldon Keefe said that the first group that day would be similar to the group that plays the Rangers:

Dadonov - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Gritsyuk

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec
Casey - Pesce
Cholowski - MacDermid

Markstrom
Allen

Rangers: Rangers haven't determined if Artemi Panarin will play. He's been battling a nagging injury all training camp and hasn't suited up yet. The lines the Rangers had in their last practice were:

Panarin – Trocheck – Cuylle
Perreault – Zibanejad – Lafrenière
Sheary – Brodzinski – Raddysh
Edström – Chmelar – Rempe

Tarasenko – Fox
Soucy – Boqvist
Vaakanainen – Schneider
Robertson – Morrow

Shesterkin
Quick

INJURIES

Devils: Kovacevic (lower body) is out; Noesen (lower body) is out; McLaughlin (undisclosed) is out.

Rangers: Miller (lower body) is day-to-day; Carrick (lower body) is day-to-day; Panarin (undisclosed) is day-to-day.

DEVILS
RANGERS
Goals
Hischier, 35
Panarin, 37
Assists
Bratt, 67
Panarin, 52
Points
Bratt, 88
Panarin, 89

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils and Rangers only play each other three times this season, instead of the usual four. It's the last time that scheduling quirk will occur so long as the League has 32 teams with the schedule increasing to 84 games next season. All three match-ups will be in March.
  • The Devils did not allow a goal against the Rangers on home ice in 2024-25, which marked the first time in team history that Jersey’s team blanked the Rangers in a regular-season series on home ice.
  • Jesper Bratt led all skaters with nine points (3g-6a) against New York last season, while Jack Hughes’ five goals (5g-3a) led the team against their division rivals.
  • Jacob Markstrom’s three wins and two shutouts led all NHL netminders against the Rangers in 2024-25.

