Devils, Rangers Expected to Dress Plenty of Vets at MSG | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils continue their preseason schedule with a game at MSG against the Rangers. In five exhibition schedule games so far, the Devils have won twice, lost twice and fallen in a shootout. In their last game action, they had two contests this past Sunday. One was a 3-2 shootout loss to the Capitals and the other was a 2-0 setback in Quebec City against the Ottawa Senators.

Jack Hughes is pacing the Devils in the preseason with four points (all assists) in two games. Arseny Gritsyuk, Brian Halonen and Simon Nemec are tied for second on the team with three points apiece.

Rangers opened their preseason schedule with a win over the Devils. They followed that up with a pair of losses to the Bruins and Islanders before defeating the Isles 3-2 in overtime in their most recent contest.

LINEUPS

Devils: On Monday, the Devils practiced following making cuts, trimming their camp roster by 16. Following that practice, head coach Sheldon Keefe said that the first group that day would be similar to the group that plays the Rangers:

Dadonov - Hughes - Bratt

Meier - Hischier - Mercer

Palat - Glass - Brown

Cotter - Glendening - Gritsyuk

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Dillon - Nemec

Casey - Pesce

Cholowski - MacDermid

Markstrom

Allen

Rangers: Rangers haven't determined if Artemi Panarin will play. He's been battling a nagging injury all training camp and hasn't suited up yet. The lines the Rangers had in their last practice were:

Panarin – Trocheck – Cuylle

Perreault – Zibanejad – Lafrenière

Sheary – Brodzinski – Raddysh

Edström – Chmelar – Rempe

Tarasenko – Fox

Soucy – Boqvist

Vaakanainen – Schneider

Robertson – Morrow

Shesterkin

Quick

INJURIES

Devils: Kovacevic (lower body) is out; Noesen (lower body) is out; McLaughlin (undisclosed) is out.

Rangers: Miller (lower body) is day-to-day; Carrick (lower body) is day-to-day; Panarin (undisclosed) is day-to-day.

24-25 REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS