The New Jersey Devils have assigned goaltender Isaac Poulter to the Utica Comets. Poulter was recalled on Sunday to back up Kaapo Kahkonen in the Devils game against the New York Islanders.

Poulter has spent the majority of his season with the Comets where he’s played 28 games and has a 17-8-1 record. He’s averaging 2.55 goals against and has a .911 save percentage.