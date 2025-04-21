Updates Ahead of Game 2 | NOTEBOOK

Rest is a Weapon

During the playoffs, it’s customary for teams to have a lot of optional practices, no practices or optional mornings skate. The key is to allow your players a chance to recover so that they’re as healthy as possible and as rested as possible for the next game.

The Devils were given Monday off for that very purpose. When asked how he prefers to handle practices and morning skates in the playoffs, Keefe said he prefers the group be on the ice for morning skates.

“I prefer game day skates in the playoffs,” Keefe said. “It’s a chance for our group to get out there, fresh bodies, fresh minds. It’s a lot more productive to give them today. We had a number of guys banged up yesterday. We felt it was important for a recovery day today. We had a good meeting. We chatted about a number of things and we’ll be set for tomorrow.”

As far as adjustments and tactics, Keefe said this is more about energy, intensity and execution.

“This isn’t an X’s and O’s type of series,” he said. “This is meat and potatoes. This is puck pressure on both sides of the puck. The team that is able to accomplish that better than the other is going to have success.”