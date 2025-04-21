Updates Ahead of Game 2 | NOTEBOOK

The Devils held a media availability on Monday afternoon in Carolina.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
Devils Now: Moving Forward
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe
The Devils suffered a few injuries from Sunday's Game 1. Cody Glass, Brenden Dillon and Luke Hughes all missed time, with Hughes returning to finish the game while the former two did not.
"No real update," head coach Sheldon Keefe said of them all. "We’re going to use the day here today to get a better idea of where everyone is at. We’ll have a better sense tomorrow in terms of availability for people to play."
During the playoffs, it’s customary for teams to have a lot of optional practices, no practices or optional mornings skate. The key is to allow your players a chance to recover so that they’re as healthy as possible and as rested as possible for the next game.
The Devils were given Monday off for that very purpose. When asked how he prefers to handle practices and morning skates in the playoffs, Keefe said he prefers the group be on the ice for morning skates.
“I prefer game day skates in the playoffs,” Keefe said. “It’s a chance for our group to get out there, fresh bodies, fresh minds. It’s a lot more productive to give them today. We had a number of guys banged up yesterday. We felt it was important for a recovery day today. We had a good meeting. We chatted about a number of things and we’ll be set for tomorrow.”
As far as adjustments and tactics, Keefe said this is more about energy, intensity and execution.
“This isn’t an X’s and O’s type of series,” he said. “This is meat and potatoes. This is puck pressure on both sides of the puck. The team that is able to accomplish that better than the other is going to have success.”
Glass suffered his injury from friendly fire. Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom was trying to clear his crease and attempt to give a stick chop to Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov. But Glass skated right through the line of fire at the wrong place at the wrong time and took the brunt of the chop.
Obviously, Markstrom was somber about the result.
“I feel really bad. It’s a situation that didn’t have to happen,” he said. “It was a heat of the moment play, unfortunately. I feel bad for Glass. You don’t want to be the reason that anyone goes down. But hopefully it’s not as bad.”
The Devils were obviously unhappy with the result of Game 1. However, the club has been resilient all season long and answered the bell when needed during the regular season to earn a berth in the postseason. The team can draw on some of those experiences heading into Game 2.
“That’s one thing I’ve really liked about our team, how we’ve responded no matter what it is,” Keefe said, “ poor effort, poor results, injuries, whatever it is our team has responded very well. We’re going to be a lot better tomorrow.”
“We’re going to be better,” forward Onrej Palat said. “It’s just one game. Tomorrow is another opportunity for us. We’re a confident group here.”
While Game 2 is hardly the definitive game of the series, the Devils would certainly be in a much stronger position if they can escape Carolina at 1-1 as opposed to being down 2-0.
"This is as close to a do-or-die right now in the playoffs," Markstrom said. "It’s a great atmosphere. These are the games you want to play. We’re all excited to get back and get another crack at it.
"We have a little bit more to give and we’re excited to give it."
One key factor in this series is how the Devils handle the Carolina pressure when in the New Jersey zone. The Hurricanes can trap a lot of teams in the defensive zone and then the opposition has to exert so much energy just to escape the zone.
An area the Devils need to be better in is coming away with pucks along the wall.
“Winning more battles. We got outworked last night. Not a good feeling,” defenseman Brett Pesce said. “Thankfully, it’s a long series. Now we know how they’re going to play. Hopefully we can match it.”
“They’re a great team and we knew it would be hard to play against them,” Palat said. “It was on us too. We didn’t execute well. We didn’t win enough battles.”
After winning those battles, the Devils need to use their outlets and connectivity to exit the zone cleanly.
“They come so hard. Part of it is just trying to manage it,” Pesce said. “ Skating on the puck a little more or just getting the puck out. With them, they come so hard, if you just get the puck out, you can beat them in transition. We have to do a better job as defensemen managing that.”
Markstrom on how to mentally prepare for facing a lot of shots: “Be ready. Pretty simple.”
Pesce on being on the other side of the Hurricanes’ atmosphere: “I loved it. I love that rink. The fans are passionate, loud, excited for their team. I always apricate that. The louder the better for me. That’s why you play the game. Playoff hockey is the best.”
