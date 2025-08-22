Dahlin, Bedard, Celebrini among NHL Network's top 25 players born this century

Sabres defenseman, Blackhawks center, Sharks forward lead those showcased

Top players under 25 Dahlin Bedard Celebrini

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Young, talented and determined. The NHL has plenty of young players who are making their marks on the game. NHL Network's research department on Friday revealed its top 25 players born since 2000. Here is the list:

25. Matthew Knies, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

The 22-year-old had a strong season with 58 points (29 goals, 29 assists) in 78 games, fifth on the Maple Leafs behind Mitch Marner (102 points), William Nylander (84), Auston Matthews (78) and John Tavares (74). Knies proved he could deliver in clutch situations, scoring six game-winning goals that were behind only Tavares and Nylander (eight apiece) and Marner (seven). He signed a six-year, $46.5 million contract ($7.75 million average annual value) with the Maple Leafs on July 1.

24. Kirill Marchenko, F, Columbus Blue Jackets

The right wing, who turned 25 on July 21, set NHL career highs in goals (31), assists (43) and points (74) in 79 games. He became the third player in Blue Jackets history to have a 30-goal and 70-point season, joining Rick Nash (2008-09) and Nick Foligno (2014-15). Marchenko took a puck to his jaw Feb. 2, had surgery and was back Feb. 22. He'll start this season where he ended last season, on Columbus' top line potentially with left wing Dmitri Voronkov and center Sean Monahan.

23. Matvei Michkov, F, Philadelphia Flyers

There were a lot of positives last season for Michkov, who led NHL rookies in goals (26) and even-strength points (46) and tied San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini for the lead among first-year players with eight power-play goals and Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier with 18 even-strength goals. The 20-year-old will start this season with a new coach, Rick Tocchet, who was hired to replace John Tortorella on May 14. The Flyers are looking to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020 and Michkov will be a big help in achieving that goal.

22. Noah Dobson, D, Montreal Canadiens

This will be Dobson's first season with the Canadiens. He was acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders on June 27 for forward Emil Heineman and two first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft (Nos. 16 and 17) and signed an eight-year, $76 million contract ($9.5 million AAV). The 25-year-old will be looking to get back to the numbers from 2023-24, when he had 70 points (10 goals, 60 assists) in 79 games. Dobson had 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 71 games last season. He's expected to be in Montreal's top four and should help their power play, which was 21st (20.1 percent) in the NHL.

21. Dustin Wolf, G, Calgary Flames

A finalist for the Calder Trophy awarded annually to the League's top rookie and the lone goalie on this list, Wolf was 29-16-8 with a 2.64 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and three shutouts in 53 games last season. The 24-year-old was one victory away from the Flames rookie record of 30 set by Mike Vernon in 1986-87. He made at least 25 saves in 35 games and allowed two or fewer goals 25 times. Not bad for Calgary's seventh-round pick (No. 214) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

NHL Tonight on the top players born this Quarter Century, players 25-21

20. Leo Carlsson, F, Anaheim Ducks

Carlsson had 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 76 games last season after he was limited to 55 games as a rookie because of injuries, including a sprained right MCL. He had five game-winning goals, tied with Alex Killorn for first on the Ducks. The 20-year-old, who played one game for Sweden at the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off, is one of several young forwards the Ducks are anticipating good things from in the years to come.

19. Quinton Byfield, F, Los Angeles Kings

Byfield was back at his natural center position for most of last season and it suited him well. The 23-year-old had 54 points, including an NHL career-high 23 goals, in 81 games, one point shy of the career-best 55 he had in 2023-24. He also averaged a career-high 18:37 of ice time per game. Byfield is expected to be the Kings' No. 2 center this season. He dealt with some injuries early in his career but is now finding his niche.

18. Luke Hughes, D, New Jersey Devils

The youngest of the Hughes brothers after defenseman Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks) and forward Jack Hughes (Devils), Luke is earning his own family bragging rights in the NHL. The 21-year-old was a Calder Trophy finalist in 2023-24, when he had 47 points, tied with Minnesota Wild defenseman and fellow Calder finalist Brock Faber for second among rookies. He had 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) in 71 games last season. Now the Devils just need to sign him. They extended the restricted free agent a qualifying offer and general manager Tom Fitzgerald said signing Hughes is a priority.

17. Moritz Seider, D, Detroit Red Wings

The 2022 Calder Trophy winner continues to be one of the Red Wings' brightest young stars. The 24-year-old had a career-high 46 points and averaged a career-best 25:04 of ice time per game in 82 games last season. And just in case you weren't sure of his stamina and durability, he's played every game in each of his four seasons in the NHL. It's no surprise that Seider was one of the first six NHL players named to Team Germany for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

16. Brock Faber, D, Minnesota Wild

Faber had 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 78 games last season and two assists in four games for the United States at 4 Nations. He led all U.S. skaters (23:20) and Minnesota in average ice time (25:32). The Wild have benefitted from the 22-year-old's consistency during his two seasons.

NHL Tonight on the top players born this Quarter Century, players 20-16

15. Seth Jarvis, F, Carolina Hurricanes

The 23-year-old continues to be one of Carolina's most dependable forwards. Last season he had 67 points (32 goals, 35 assists) in 73 games, second on the Hurricanes behind Sebastian Aho (74). Jarvis equaled his point total from 2023-24, when he had 33 goals and 34 assists in 81 games and signed an eight-year, $63.2 million contract with the Hurricanes on Aug. 31, which includes $29.24 million coming in signing bonuses.

14. Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens

As rookie seasons go, it couldn't have gone much better for the native of Holland, Michigan. The 21-year-old had 66 points (six goals, 60 assists) in 82 games to lead first-year skaters. Hutson was the Canadiens' second Calder winner in the expansion era (since 1967-68) after goalie Ken Dryden won it in 1971-72. He was the fourth defenseman in the League's modern era (since 1943-44) to lead rookies in scoring (Bobby Orr, Brian Leetch, Quinn Hughes) and the first since Hughes, the Canucks defenseman who had 53 points (eight goals, 45 assists) in 2019-20.

13. Logan Cooley, F, Utah Mammoth

The Mammoth played their inaugural season in Salt Lake City and Cooley was a big part of their offense. The 21-year-old had 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 75 games, second behind captain Clayton Keller (90). Those two will likely skate with right wing Dylan Guenther on Utah's top line to start the season. Cooley has done well the past two seasons to build his game and production.

12. Cole Caufield, F, Montreal Canadiens

The 24-year-old, who helped the Canadiens get to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, had NHL career highs in goals (37) and points (70) in 82 games last season. He was second on the Canadiens behind Nick Suzuki (89 points) and his 37 goals were Montreal's highest since Max Pacioretty had the same in 2014-15. Caufield scored 10 power-play goals, second on the Canadiens behind Patrik Laine (15), and his eight game-winning goals were second to Suzuki's nine.

11. Lucas Raymond, F, Detroit Red Wings

Raymond led the Red Wings with a career-best 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists) in 82 games last season. The 23-year-old represented his native Sweden twice, first at Four Nations (three assists in three games) and then won bronze at the 2025 IIHF World Championship (five goals, six assists in 10 games). Raymond was among the first six players selected to Team Sweden's roster for the 2026 Olympics.

NHL Tonight on the top players born this Quarter Century, players 15-11

10. Matt Boldy, F, Minnesota Wild

The 24-year-old completed his fourth season with the Wild. He had a career-high 73 points (27 goals, 46 assists) in 82 games last season. His 10 game-winning goals set a single-season Wild record and were tied with Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby for third in the NHL. At 4 Nations, Boldy had three points (one goal, two assists) in four games for the United States.

9. Adam Fantilli, F, Columbus Blue Jackets

The 20-year-old had 54 points (31 goals, 23 assists) in 82 games and ended his season on a four-game goal streak (six goals). His 31 goals tied Marchenko for the Blue Jackets lead and 48 of his points came at even strength. It was a great rebound for the center, who sustained a calf laceration Jan. 28, 2024, and missed the rest of his rookie season. Fantilli is a big piece for the Blue Jackets, who finished two points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

8. Connor Bedard, F, Chicago Blackhawks

The 20-year-old is the latest face of the Blackhawks, who are hoping he'll help get them back to prominence. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard's gotten off to a good start, leading the Blackhawks in scoring in each of his first two seasons. He had 67 points (23 goals, 44 assists) in 82 games last season and 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games in 2023-24, when he won the Calder Trophy. Bedard can be a restricted free agent after this season and sign a new contract at any time. Though that's more likely to happen after the season, he's a big bright spot in Chicago's rebuild.

7. Wyatt Johnston, F, Dallas Stars

The 22-year-old has been consistent since joining the Stars and is coming off his best season thus far with 71 points (33 goals, 38 assists) in 82 games. Johnston has played all 82 games in each of his three seasons in the NHL and has been a big part of Dallas' past three trips to the playoffs, where he has 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 56 games. He benefitted greatly from living with Joe Pavelski's family the first two seasons of his NHL career, especially in terms of learning how to be a pro. The talent, however, is all his.

6. Thomas Harley, D, Dallas Stars

Another player the Stars gave ample time to develop, Harley has become one of their top defensemen. The 24-year-old had 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 78 games last season, taking on more minutes (23:23 of ice time per game) and responsibility after defenseman Miro Heiskanen injured his knee Jan. 28. After 34 games as a rookie in 2021-22, Harley played most of the following season with Texas of the American Hockey League. It's paid off. He's been a reliable player since returning to Dallas for good.

NHL Tonight on the top players born this Quarter Century, players 10-6

5. Macklin Celebrini, F, San Jose Sharks

The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Celebrini led the Sharks with 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists), eight power-play goals and four game-winning goals in 70 games last season. He scored his first NHL goal and had an assist in his debut, a 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 10. Celebrini finished third in Calder voting and the 19-year-old is part of a young core with Will Smith, 20, and William Eklund, 22, who are looking to get San Jose back to its winning ways.

NHL Tonight on Macklin Celebrini at number five born this Quarter Century

4. Jake Sanderson, D, Ottawa Senators

The 23-year-old had 57 points (11 goals, 46 assists) in 80 regular-season games to help the Senators make the playoffs for the first time since 2017. His 30 power-play points were second among defensemen behind Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (35) and he was named to the U.S. team for the 4 Nations Face-Off to replace an injured Quinn Hughes. A second-generation NHL player (his father Geoff played 1,104 games), Jake is making his own mark on the League.

3. Tim Stutzle, F, Ottawa Senators

Stutzle led Ottawa in points (79) and assists (55) last season. The 23-year-old also had five points (two goals, three assists) in six playoff games. He scored his 100th NHL goal Nov. 23, his 300th point Feb. 3 and 200th assist March 3. Stutzle was one of the first six players named to Team Germany for the 2026 Olympics.

NHL Tonight on the young Senators in the top five born this Quarter Century

2. Jack Hughes, F, New Jersey Devils

The middle Hughes brother, Jack has 351 points (141 goals, 210 assists) in 368 games for the Devils and had an assist in four games for the U.S. at 4 Nations. When he had season-ending surgery on his right shoulder March 5, he was leading New Jersey in goals (27), shots on goal (229) and game-winning goals (seven) and was tied with Jesper Bratt for the team lead in points (70). The good news is Hughes will be ready to start training camp and add to his already impressive production.

NHL Tonight talks about Jack Hughes at number two born this Quarter Century

1. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres

The No. 1 pick by the Sabres at the 2018 NHL Draft, Dahlin continues to be their most reliable defenseman. The 25-year-old had 68 points (17 goals, 51 assists) in 73 games last season and had a goal in three games for Sweden at 4 Nations. He's a three-time NHL All-Star (2022, 2023, 2024) and was one of the first six players named to Team Sweden's roster for the 2026 Olympics. It'll be Dahlin's second Olympic appearance. He had an assist in two games at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, a few months before he made his NHL debut.

NHL Tonight talks about Rasmus Dahlin at number one born this Quarter Century

Related

NHL Top Players: Top 20 centers

NHL Network countdown: Quarter-Century Team

NHL Top Players: Top 20 defensemen

NHL Top Players: Top 20 wings

More News

Josh Filmon | PROSPECT PROFILE

Siggie Holmgren | PROSPECT PROFILE

NHL Top Players: Top 20 centers

Kasper Pikkarainen | PROSPECT PROFILE

Hughes Brothers, Pesce Invited to USA Olympic Orientation Camp | BLOG

David Rozsival | PROSPECT PROFILE

3 questions facing New Jersey Devils

NHL EDGE stats leaders for New Jersey Devils

Top prospects for New Jersey Devils

Inside look at New Jersey Devils

Viktor Hurtig | PROSPECT PROFILE

Cam Squires | PROSPECT PROFILE

Shane Lachance | PROSPECT PROFILE

Charlie Leddy | PROSPECT PROFILE

Chase Cheslock | PROSPECT PROFILE

Jakub Malek | PROSPECT PROFILE

The Life of an NHL Scout | FEATURE

Cole Brown | PROSPECT PROFILE