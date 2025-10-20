Girls Take Over Big Ice at Prudential Center | FEATURE

Leading by Example

The day’s Learn to Play clinic included special guests. Not just NHL talent like Devils goaltender Jake Allen, but also standout women leaders across the sport: MSG Networks’ Rachel Herzog and former D1 player Reagan Rust among others.

“It’s always great when our players are invested in our growing the game objectives, and girls hockey is a really important thing for the Devils,” said Kilduff Weir. “Having Jake be here to be with his daughters and spend some time on the ice with them, and also our other Jersey Girls that are here is amazing.”

Allen, a veteran goaltender and proud father of three daughters — two of whom participate in the Jersey Girls Hockey Club — joined the girls on the ice during the Learn to Play session. For him, it was about more than just family time.

“I think it’s just a way to give back,” Allen said. “We’re always talking about growing the game. And obviously we see what the women’s game is doing right now in the world, and especially North America. And it starts here. It starts at these programs and these levels that generate interest and passion, and the Devils have put on a great program here to get girls involved.”

Seeing his own kids participate alongside dozens of others added another layer of pride.

“They’ve really enjoyed their first three or four sessions. They’ve asked to come back,” Allen said. “They’ve been made to feel welcome, feel comfortable, and it’s a great thing that they have going.”

And beyond the rink, Allen reflected on the life lessons hockey can teach.

“It’s really not about the game. It’s sort of what the game’s done for me as a kid, as a person — what it teaches you, the friendships you make, the values that you instill in yourself,” he said. “Ultimately if you can get to a high level and play, that’s a bonus. But the reality is, that’s what hockey’s about and that’s why I think it makes the sport so great.”