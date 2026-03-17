Cotter Heroics Lift Devils in OT | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - Paul Cotter scored with 6.2 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Devils a 4-3 overtime victory against Boston at Prudential Center on Monday night.

"When the puck was up I took a look at the clock and the clock was winding down," Cotter said of the winner. "I looked at (Dougie Hamilton) and he yelled keep going, so I tried to something quick. I'm happy with it."

Cotter, who had a cotton noodle in his nose after being elbowed in the third period, had two goals in the game while Jack Hughes picked up three assists. Connor Brown and Jesper Bratt also scored for New Jersey.

"He's automatic on breakaways and the shootouts," Brown said. "It's fun to watch. Everyone gets excited when he has that free look."

"As coaches, we were just going to start walking off the bench. That's the level of confidence we have (in Cotter)," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "My first thought was, this is great. We don't have to wait for the shootout. Just let him do his thing."

And why is he so automatic?

"I have not idea," Cotter laughed. "I did a million, two million reps in my basement, on the ice, after practice, everything. I think it's just repetition at this point. They're pretty fun. I'm happy I'm good at them. We'll just leave it at that so goalies don't know what's going on."

Boston had goals from David Pastrnak (2) and Pavel Zacha.