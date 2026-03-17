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POST-GAME VIDEOS
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Full Highlights: Devils 4, Bruins 3 OT
Cotter Heroics Lift Devils in OT | GAME STORY
NEWARK, NJ - Paul Cotter scored with 6.2 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Devils a 4-3 overtime victory against Boston at Prudential Center on Monday night.
"When the puck was up I took a look at the clock and the clock was winding down," Cotter said of the winner. "I looked at (Dougie Hamilton) and he yelled keep going, so I tried to something quick. I'm happy with it."
Cotter, who had a cotton noodle in his nose after being elbowed in the third period, had two goals in the game while Jack Hughes picked up three assists. Connor Brown and Jesper Bratt also scored for New Jersey.
"He's automatic on breakaways and the shootouts," Brown said. "It's fun to watch. Everyone gets excited when he has that free look."
"As coaches, we were just going to start walking off the bench. That's the level of confidence we have (in Cotter)," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "My first thought was, this is great. We don't have to wait for the shootout. Just let him do his thing."
And why is he so automatic?
"I have not idea," Cotter laughed. "I did a million, two million reps in my basement, on the ice, after practice, everything. I think it's just repetition at this point. They're pretty fun. I'm happy I'm good at them. We'll just leave it at that so goalies don't know what's going on."
Boston had goals from David Pastrnak (2) and Pavel Zacha.
Here are some observations from the game:
• The Devils PK was put to the test a critical juncture of the third period. From the 10:45 mark of the 14:22, New Jersey was forced to kill two consecutive penalties, including 23 seconds worth of a 5-on-3. The Devils also had to kill another 1:14 worth of a penalty with under three minutes left in regulation. The unit stepped up and delivered, killing off all three. And they did so without normal PKers Nico Hischier, Nick Bjugstad and Dawson Mercer because they were penalty recipients. Their efforts kept it a 3-3 game and allowed the game to reach OT.
Brown: "Whatever team keeps their head above themselves wins in that situation. There will be nights where you don't agree with calls and I think tonight was one of them. We just stuck with it, PK did a good job and we got a good result."
• Jack Hughes set a franchise record and did so with some good old grit and skill. In the second period, the Bruins were pushing the play into the offensive zone. But at the blue line, Hughes stole the puck right off the stick of Viktor Arvidsson and then head-mans the puck to Brown for a breakaway and eventual goal.
The assist was Hughes’ 400th career NHL point in his 414th game, becoming the fastest player in Devils history to reach 400 points.
• Hughes’ defensive prowess also led to a second goal for the Devils. Boston’s Charlie McAvoy tried to make a lateral drop pass along the Devils blue line. But the pass was intercepted by Hughes who started the transition game. Brown and Bratt joined him to create a 3-on-2. Hughes dropped to Brown, who fed Bratt for the 1-timer tally.
Brown: "(Hughes') takeaways, he's led the league before. He's incredible at takeaways and steals. That can lead to a lot of transition offense for us. I was lucky enough to be on the receiving end of a few of those tonight."
• Hughes now has nine points (5g-4a) in his last five games, and 14 (5g-9a) in 10 games since returning from the Olympic break.
• Maxim Tsyplakov has found a new level to his game in the past three games. He had a goal two games ago, and tonight his efforts led directly to the Devils’ third goal. Tsyplakov carried the puck down the right wall, got ahead of Jonathan Aspirot, shielded the puck with his big body and cut to the net. He drew the attention of two Bruins then made a perfect drop pass to a wide-open Paul Cotter in the slot. Cotter buried on the snap shot.
Cotter: "He's just calm and he makes a play. You know he'll make a play. I slowed up hoping he would."
• Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler picked up the save of the game. Goalie Jacob Markstrom was trapped behind his net desperately trying to get back into the crease as Fraser Minten had a completely vacant net. That was until Siegenthaler dove feet first and blocked the shot the deny a sure goal.
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WHAT'S NEXT
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The Devils hit the road for a five-game road trip starting at MSG against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. You can watch on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.