Devils Practice Friday | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside the Prudential Center on Friday afternoon.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils are practicing RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside the Prudential Center on Friday afternoon.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
Player Interviews... Coming Soon!
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe... Coming Soon!
Feature Article: Stay tuned!
The Devils had their full allotment of players participating at practice.
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