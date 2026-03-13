Devils Practice Friday | NOTEBOOK

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By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils are practicing RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside the Prudential Center on Friday afternoon. 

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Today's Content

Player Interviews... Coming Soon!
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe... Coming Soon!
Feature Article: Stay tuned! 

Practice Info

The Devils had their full allotment of players participating at practice.

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WATCH:
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HIGHLIGHTS: Flames 5, Devils 4
 
POST-GAME RAWS: Hischier | Markstrom | J.Hughes | Keefe

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